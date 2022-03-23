Sell or keep? The big decision involving Han Noah-Massengo at Bristol City

One of the main positives in what has been a testing season for Bristol City has been the continued emergence of some of their impressive young players.

Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo have been the duo taking most of the headlines but Han-Noah Massengo has produced some sparkling performances as well.

With Matty James, Andy King, and Joe Williams all hampered by injuries this season, Massengo has been a regular fixture in Nigel Pearson’s midfield and has started to develop the consistency needed to take his game to the next level.

However, with the summer transfer window approaching and the 20-year-old set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract, City may have a decision to make in a few months’ time – whether to sell or keep the Frenchman.

We’ve highlighted the pros and cons of each action…

SELL

The Robins’ business model is reliant on player sales and their recent financial struggles are no secret, so it would not be a surprise to see at least one of their bright prospects depart this summer.

Given his current contract situation, Massengo could be the obvious option as long as a significant offer is made for him.

The 20-year-old certainly has talent and a bright future in the game but there is a strong argument to be made that he is more expendable than either Scott or Semenyo – particularly if James, Williams, and King return to full fitness ahead of 2022/23 – and his current output could likely be replaced fairly easily via the transfer market.

Earlier this month, Pearson revealed that City are working hard to agree new terms with Massengo and clearly should he sign such a deal they won’t look to sell him.

However, if the midfielder doesn’t sign a contract extension then the Robins risk seeing him walk away for nothing next summer.

They’ve been burnt before in a similar scenario, with Famara Diedhiou running his contract down and leaving as a free agent, and in their current financial position, they can’t afford to lose such a valuable asset for nothing.

KEEP

There have been games this season, most notably against Preston North End at Deepdale, when Massengo was the best player on the pitch and that highlights just how talented the 20-year-old is.

City did not spend a reported fee of around £8 million on him for the output they’ve seen over the past few years, however, and if they have real faith in their investment then you’d think they’ll do everything they can to keep him at the club.

While he is still raw, the improvement in his game has been clear to see this term and it would not be a huge surprise to see him grow into a key player next season or the season after.

Both James and King are now 30 or older while Williams has struggled with injury issues throughout his City career and Tyreeq Bakinson looks destined to depart permanently this summer so Massengo certainly represents the future of the Robins midfield.

There is a talented young group of players coming through at Ashton Gate at the moment – with the likes of Ayman Benarous, Cam Pring, Sam Bell, Tommy Conway, Owura Edwards, and Ryley Towler on the list that obviously includes both Scott and Semenyo – and keeping them together may be the best thing for the future of the club.

While the risk City took in not cashing in on Diedhiou didn’t work out, they did end up tying Callum O’Dowda down to a new deal under similar circumstances so there is an argument to be made that it’s a risk worth taking.