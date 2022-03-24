Sell or keep? The big decision involving Flynn Downes at Swansea amid Leeds United interest

Swansea have utilised Flynn Downes plenty of times this season and despite his age, he has already established himself as a first-team regular at the Liberty Stadium.

The 23-year-old has made 31 Championship appearances so far this campaign and has managed two goal contributions but the player has been so much more than just his efforts in front of goal.

The midfielder has already showcased a vision and a passing range that belies his age.

Despite only moving to the club from Ipswich in the summer, he has already become one of the first names on the teamsheet and looks like he may be on the way out already.

That’s because Leeds United are now contemplating a move, as reported by The Times.

With the Premier League outfit looking to build a squad that can either keep them in the top flight next year (or get them back there based on whether they are relegated or not this campaign) they have identified Downes as a target.

The youngster has had a quick ascent to the top then and his ability to both offensively spray the ball forward and open up the opposition, whilst putting a foot in and getting involved in tackles makes him vital to Russell Martin.

So should Swansea sell or keep him then?

That might largely depend on the fee offered and the player’s opinion.

If the money being splashed by Leeds is substantial – and well into the seven and potentially eight-figure fees – then the Welsh outfit will have to really consider selling him on.

With the money they would recoup, they could most definitely find a replacement and have money left over if he ends up costing millions and millions.

Downes also might fancy trying his luck in the Premier League and if Leeds are still there come the summer, then it could be tempting for the player. Considering Swansea are only currently 16th too, he might feel that is his best chance at playing top flight football.

If it was down to purely Swansea though, you would think they would try and keep him whatever the cost. Downes is the kind of player you can build an entire squad around and he can be the beating heart of the Swans team over the next few seasons.

Considering his age, he has the potential to get even better too and considering how well he has fared already, it looks like the sky might be the limit for Downes

. If they can hold onto him, it would give them a real chance of building a side capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship – but they might not end up having any say in the matter.