Sell or keep? The big decision involving Djed Spence at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence is having a fantastic campaign at Nottingham Forest this season.

Appearing 37 times in all competitions for Forest so far, the 21-year-old has caught the eye of some of Europe’s elite clubs, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund, all linked with a summer move for the young defender.

With that being said, we thought we’d examine the big decision Boro have to make regarding Spence’s future, and weigh up the pro’s and con’s of allowing the 21-year-old to leave the club permanently when the summer window opens.

The pros of a sale

There are certainly some pros when it comes to the potential sale of Djed Spence by Middlesbrough this summer, the first of which being they could get a very decent fee for the 21-year-old.

With several clubs said to be interested, Spence is likely to be the centre of a bidding war when the transfer window opens, meaning Middlesbrough can afford to keep rejecting offers in anticipation of an even greater one coming in from another club.

Obviously they can only do this to a certain extent, but it should mean they get a healthy fee for the 21-year-old should he leave Boro for pastures new.

Another pro if he does that is he isn’t actually playing his football for the club this season, so therefore, there would not suddenly be a huge gap in the starting XI if Spence were to be sold.

Isaiah Jones has done more than well enough in the right-wing-back role under Chris Wilder and therefore, it isn’t like Boro are going to have to go out and replace Spence with someone of equal ability if he exits the club.

Losing a quality player

The biggest con of selling Djed Spence this summer is clearly that in doing so, Boro would be losing a quality player who has proven he is more than good enough at this level.

Spence has excelled down the right flank for Forest this season, at times likely leaving Boro fans scratching their heads as to how he has ended up out on loan.

In Chris Wilder’s system, Djed Spence could be a real asset on the right hand side, and if he leaves in the summer, Boro will never know just how useful he could have been to their current boss.

With that being said, there are clear pro’s and cons for Middlesbrough this summer, whether they decide to sell or keep Djed Spence.

If they sell they are likely to get a healthy fee, if they don’t they are getting a quality player. It’s a win win situation.

It has to be said, though, that it remains to be seen what the player wants to do this summer, and with Europe’s elite supposedly knocking at his door, he will surely find it hard to turn them down.