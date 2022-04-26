Sell or keep? The AFC Bournemouth players that could be in the shop window this summer as transfer season beckons

AFC Bournemouth are in a great position to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Cherries currently sit 2nd in the Championship table, two clear of Huddersfield Town in 2nd whom they have two games in hand on, and five clear of Nottingham Forest, with whom they have played an equal number of matches.

It’s in Scott Parker’s sides’ hands then, and if promoted, there would no doubt be plenty of incomings and outgoings at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

With that being said, here, we’ve taken a look at some players we think the Cherries should either sell or keep hold of this summer.

SELL – Chris Mepham

One player that certainly looks to be on the way out this summer is Chris Mepham.

The 24-year-old defender has barely featured for the Cherries in the second half of the season and has made just 20 Championship appearances this campaign.

Recently, Scott Parker admitted that Mepham’s future may lie away from the Vitality Stadium so this is certainly one to watch this summer.

KEEP – Robbie Brady

Perhaps a player that AFC Bournemouth should keep this summer is Robbie Brady.

Brady joined the Cherries on a free transfer back in October and has featured just four times for the club since due to suffering from injury.

Despite his struggle for fitness, if the Cherries go up, he could be an experienced head in the squad with extensive playing experience in the top flight himself.

For that reason, and in the hope he can get fit, it may be worth Bournemouth keeping hold of Brady this summer.

KEEP – Lloyd Kelly

Another player that AFC Bournemouth should try to keep hold of this summer is centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, with former Cherries boss Eddie Howe said to be keen to re-unite with the defender once again.

If promoted though, Kelly is a player that could be crucial to Bournemouth’s survival chances in the Premier League next season and therefore, they should go above and beyond to keep hold of the 23-year-old this summer.

SELL – Ben Pearson

Ben Pearson is another player that AFC Bournemouth should be looking to offload this summer.

Having signed from Preston in 2021, Pearson is another who has not quite been fancied under Scott Parker, making just 22 Championship appearances this campaign – a lot of which have been as a substitute.

If Bournemouth get promoted, it’s likely they will strengthen their midfield further, which would push Pearson even further down the pecking order.

Hence, we think Pearson could be a player offloaded by the Cherries this summer.

KEEP – Kieffer Moore

It’s fair to say Kieffer Moore’s move to Bournemouth didn’t quite work out, with the Welsh striker breaking his foot just days after making a deadline move to the Vitality Stadium in January.

As such, he has made just a single AFC Bournemouth appearance so far, but the club should look to keep hold of him next season.

Despite having Dominic Solanke, they clearly signed Moore to bring something different, and there’s no reason he cannot offer them the same thing in the Premier League should they get there.

At the very least Moore deserves another chance and once recovered, we think could get it.

SELL – Junior Stanislas

Last but not least, we think Junior Stanislas is another player that could be heading for the AFC Bournemouth exit door this summer.

Stanislas has experienced it all with the Cherries – promotion, relegation, play-off heartbreak, however, this summer could be a good time to depart.

The winger is now 32 years old and has featured just seven times in the Championship this campaign.

It feels like the right time for club and player to part ways.