Sell or keep? Simon Sluga at Luton Town as Kenilworth Road future remains uncertain

Simon Sluga arrived as Luton Town’s record signing back in 2019 ahead of what was the club’s first season back in the Championship.

The Hatters paid HNK Rijeka a guaranteed fee of over €1.5million for the Croat’s services, but on arrival, he struggled to adapt to the rigours of second-tier football in England.

Sluga grew in confidence as the 2019/20 campaign progressed before playing a starring role in Luton’s top half finish last time out.

Sluga has once again made a good start to the new season, keeping seven clean sheets in his opening 17 games, and at present, he is just two away from Mark Travers who is on course for the golden glove.

The 28-year-old will see his contract at Kenilworth Road expire in the summer, so here, we take a look at whether The Hatters should look to sell him or keep him in January.

There is logic to sell

Luton broke their transfer record to sign the 28-year-old, with Sluga arriving as a player to help The Hatters take that step up to the next level

Whilst his performances have certainly justified the fee paid, the club will not want to lose him for free, and if they are not confident of agreeing new terms, then January will be the last opportunity to make somewhat of a fee back.

Given the swift way that Luton operate when it comes to transfer business, talks with Sluga are likely to have been going on for a while now.

And if they do find themselves in a position where they are struggling to meet his demands, then it is expected that not much would change past January.

Need to keep him outweighs the desire to sell him

Sluga has grown with this Luton team who are now competing around the play-off positions at the moment.

Eliminating consistent mistakes from his game has seen him emerge as an excellent option for Nathan Jones to have at his disposal and a firm number one.

Sluga’s reflexes and shot-stopping abilities are up there with the very best in the division, whilst his decision-making has improved tremendously since this first season in the Championship.

His improvement in the Luton side over the last year or so is expected to have bridged a bigger gap between him and James Shea’s ability, meaning that if he was to depart in January, then Luton would probably be straight back into the market.