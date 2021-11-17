Sell or keep? Marcus Tavernier at Middlesbrough as Leeds United eye January transfer raid

It has emerged that Marcus Tavernier is a possible January transfer target for Leeds United, as per Teamtalk.com.

The 22-year-old has been a key player at Middlesbrough for a number of years now and would be an interesting fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

In what is set to be a busy transfer window for Boro, their first chance to bring players in under Chris Wilder, Tavernier could be a player to make way if he does not appear high up in the new manager’s plans.

Tavernier is a valued asset that the club contain on a deal until the summer of 2023. Though the chance to recoup a significant transfer fee for Wilder to reinvest in the squad how he chooses, along with help from Kieran Scott, may be an attractive proposition.

Wingers in Tavernier’s mould have not traditionally fitted into Wilder’s three at the back system however the 22-year-old has demonstrated some versatility that may increase his standing in the former Sheffield United boss’ estimation.

As the off the pitch rumblings continue we discuss whether Middlesbrough should sell or keep Marcus Tavernier:

Sell

With a season and a half left on his contract, should he not sign an extension, Boro’s best opportunity to bring in the most lucrative transfer fee for Tavernier’s services would be this coming January.

His value in the market will only decrease from this window onwards, Leeds United, with their Premier League TV money and added revenue, would be able to pay more for the 22-year-old than another Championship rivals.

The benefits are definitely there for cashing in, but if Tavernier is crucial to Wilder’s plans the sale is not worthwhile.

Keep

Boro do not want to end up in a situation where they have resisted big money this January and then do not kick on in 2022/23 so Tavernier can let his contract run down and a small compensation payment. It is a tricky balancing act and one that Wilder’s plans should help decide.

Should Boro sell Tavernier in January, there will be in added tax in looking for a replacement with other clubs aware of the funds they would have at their disposal.

The 22-year-old could be a crucial player under Wilder providing some variety in midfield areas or playing closer to a front pairing.

Mark Duffy played brilliantly in an attacking midfield rile in Sheffield United’s meteoric rise, Tavernier has the ability to do a similar job.