Sell or keep? Lys Mousset at Sheffield United as Bramall Lane future remains in limbo

Lys Mousset has managed to plunder three goals in just four starts for Sheffield United so far this campaign and with the Blades potentially finally seeing the best of the player, should they sell or keep him?

When he was originally signed by the club when they were residing in the Premier League, he managed ten goal contributions in 30 games but wasn’t viewed as having made the kind of impact the club would have expected from him when he penned a deal with them.

A year later, he was cast aside as the club struggled in the top tier and were relegated. Mousset didn’t get a look in, managing just two starts, and the striker looked like he might be on his way out.

It appeared that way again when this Championship campaign began but having been given a chance to get onto the pitch and prove what he is capable of, the Frenchman has obliged.

In just 3.5 lots of 90 minutes, he has bagged three goals – a very impressive record.

If he can keep this kind of form up, it does beg the question of whether or not the Blades should try and sell him anymore or not.

Sell him

Mousset has certainly faltered at Sheffield United at times and last year he didn’t really get a sniff.

He was unlikely to do so again this campaign until he managed to bag some goals and if he tails off again, then it is likely other attackers will be trusted over him going forward.

In a case of Billy Sharp or Mousset, if neither are scoring, they are more than likely going to stick with Sharp up front rather than the Frenchman.

He will not want to sit on the sidelines if he could be getting regular action elsewhere and if there is indeed interest in his services, then he may want to consider trying his luck elsewhere.

Keep him

Mousset is still only young at just 25-years-old and has proven now that he has what it takes to be a finisher in the Championship.

He needs to do it on a consistent basis – that much is true – but if he can, then he could be just the kind of attacking threat that the Blades need to mount another push for promotion.

In addition, more gametime for the player could finally lead to him realising some of the potential that many expected of him – and more action for the player has certainly already produced some goals.

Whether he can keep it up is another matter and truly that may decide whether or not the Blades should keep or sell him. If he can continue his fine run of form until the winter window, then the club may think twice about parting ways with him. If he once again goes back to being sidelined though, then they may have to ship him out to a new team.