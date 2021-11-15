Sell or keep? Lee Buchanan at Derby County as Celtic transfer link lingers

It’s been a difficult past year or so for Derby County, who are expected to be handed a second points deduction this week that will surely end their hopes of playing Championship football next season.

The performances of young players such as Lee Buchanan have been one of few positives recently but it remains to be seen how much longer the 20-year-old will be at Pride Park.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have been tracking Buchanan for months and the left-back could be on the move in the upcoming window.

Ahead of January, the Rams have a choice – sell or keep – and we’ve weighed up the pros and cons of both…

Sell

Buchanan’s current contract is set to expire in the summer and selling him in January would mean they don’t see him leave as a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The money made from his departure could be used to sort out the contracts of some of the Rams other exciting young players and with relegation to League One looks all but confirmed already, it’s not really worth holding onto him if they feel he’s not going to agree to a new deal at Pride Park.

In Dylan Williams, the Rams do have another bright prospect at left-back and selling Buchanan would allow him the chance to cut his teeth properly at senior level.

It would be gutting to lose Buchanan but it could be a deal that allows them to keep hold of other young players and gives them a chance to flourish at Derby.

Keep

The 20-year-old has established himself as a quality left-back over the past 12 months or so – impressing both defensively and going forward – and he should only get better as he continues to develop.

Getting out of League One next season is not going to be easy but having a player like Buchanan, who is Championship quality, would likely be a real boost to the Rams’ hopes of doing so.

Assuming a takeover deal happens before the January window, the Derby academy product may be happy to sign a new contract with the Pride Park outfit – committing his future to the club and increasing his value.

The majority of Derby fans would likely prefer to see Buchanan stay at the East Midlands club, assuming he is open to signing a new contract.