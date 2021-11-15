Sell or keep? Fabio Carvalho at Fulham as Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid eye deal

It seems barely a few days can pass without a new story concerning Fabio Carvalho coming to light and it’s probably going to be like that for at least the rest of this season, or until a decision is made either way over his future.

The attacking midfielder is a very talented young player and seems destined for a bright future and, that said, some of the game’s leading lights are being linked with him.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in him among other big sides and, clearly, Fulham face a real fight to try and keep him.

Indeed, the time will come where, if he does not sign a new contract and the indicators become that he is not going to, the club will then need to decide whether to sell in January and try and get some sort of fee or keep him for the remainder of the season, try and win promotion with him involved and then let him leave for a nominal amount in the summer.

Certainly, it’s far from the position Fulham would have wanted to find themselves with another fine young talent coming through but that is the situation they are in, and it’s one they’ll need to start weighing up.

In truth, Fulham have shown this season they are more than capable of getting results without him and so, really, this is a purely financial call.

Again, they’re not strapped for cash and it’s more not wanting to lose a player this good for so cheap that they want to avoid as much as possible.

If Carvalho is not going to sign then perhaps a January exit is best for Fulham, but whether that comes to pass really is up for debate.

