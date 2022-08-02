Sell, loan or keep? The Burnley players who face an uncertain month ahead

Burnley started the Championship season in very impressive fashion with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

The Clarets only conceded two shots from the Terriers, neither on target, and carved them open with ease at times in the first half in particular.

Vincent Kompany’s men could be tested more strenuously when they take on Luton Town at Turf Moor on Saturday, with the Clarets laying a marker down in their first performance of the season, that they could be early pace-setters in the second tier this season.

Here, we have taken a look at four players who face an uncertain month ahead…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Peacock-Farrell has two years left on his deal at Burnley, but with Arijanet Muric arriving from Manchester City on loan for the season it seems unlikely that he will receive much playing time in the league.

The Northern Ireland international enjoyed a solid 2021/22 campaign for Sheffield Wednesday, and could prefer a temporary move to League One again, rather than warming the bench.

Will Norris is still present on the fringes and should be able to deputise to Muric, the 28-year-old was on the bench for the Clarets nine times in the Premier League last season.

Matthew Lowton

At 33, Lowton is probably well-settled at Burnley having spent over seven years at the club.

However, with Connor Roberts and Vitinho in place under Kompany, minutes could be hard to come by and that could make a move away attractive.

With just one year left on his deal a lower end Championship club could entertain the prospect of taking him on loan, and teams like Reading would consider a move for his services if made available.

Kevin Long

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley arriving this summer, the writing is on the wall as far as Kevin Long’s future is concerned.

The 31-year-old has been at the club for almost 12 years, only making 91 appearances in that time, and it is unlikely he receives a new contract at the end of the season.

It could be hard to offload him with the 31-year-old very likely to have to take a pay-cut wherever he would go, but if possible a permanent exit would be good business.

Adam Phillips

The trickiest one of the group, Adam Phillips has enjoyed an impressive last couple of seasons on loan in League One and Two.

The 24-year-old would back himself to stay in and around the first team, but at this stage of his career, with just one year left on his deal, another loan or permanent exit could be the wisest choice.

Phillips is a decent League One standard attacking midfielder and is unlikely to receive regular minutes under Kompany, recouping a fee for his services while they can may be the sensible option.