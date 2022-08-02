Sell, loan or keep? The Bristol City players who face an uncertain month ahead

It looks set to be an intriguing final month of the summer transfer window in the EFL as clubs make the final changes to their squad before the full focus shifts to on the pitch matters.

There are decisions to be made at Bristol City as the deadline approaches. Sammie Szmodics’ move from Peterborough United to Blackburn Rovers looks to have given them a bit of extra cash while Nigel Pearson could have some big calls to make concerning some of the current players in his squad.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the players that could be in line to depart and indicated whether we feel the Championship club should sell, loan or keep them…

Keep: Tommy Conway

19-year-old striker Tommy Conway looked a candidate to be sent out on loan earlier in the summer but after a strong pre-season and his cameo appearance in the season opener against Hull City, it would be wise to keep him with the squad.

Conway was in the goals for the Robins during pre-season while Pearson’s decision to bring him on rather than Nahki Wells against the Tigers shows where he sits in the pecking order.

Keep: Zak Vyner

Reports suggested earlier in the window that the Robins were looking to sell Zak Vyner but the defender appears to have fought his way back into Pearson’s plans.

He featured regularly at right centre-back during pre-season and got the nod over the experienced Timm Klose at the position against Hull.

Tomas Kalas will likely be first choice there once he returns from injury but Vyner has shown he could be a useful squad player this term and with other centre-backs already departing, keeping hold of him would make sense.

Sell: Tomas Kalas

This may be a controversial one but if a decent offer comes in for Tomas Kalas, City should strongly consider accepting it.

The Czech Republic centre-back is the club-record signing but they risk losing him for nothing next summer as his contract is set to expire. That would represent a dreadful bit of business from their perspective.

His influence on the side has slipped in recent seasons, which was a factor in their dreadful defensive record last term, and now may well be a good time to get some money for him and move on.

Sell: Nahki Wells

Another player that the club paid a sizeable fee for, things haven’t worked out for Nahki Wells at Ashton Gate.

As we mentioned earlier, he looks to have fallen behind Conway in the pecking order and if City get an opportunity they should look to move him on this summer.

That’s not to say that Wells can’t contribute if he stays but rather it would be best for them to get his hefty salary (£15,192 a week as per Capology) off their wage bill.

Sell: Dan Bentley

City may well have a decision to make concerning Dan Bentley very soon with AFC Bournemouth reportedly interested in the Robins captain.

Losing their skipper and first-choice number one at this point would not be ideal but he is out of contract next summer, so a decent offer would surely be too good for City to turn down.

They have Max O’Leary and summer arrival Stefan Bajic in the squad as potential replacements for Bentley, which means the money could be invested in other parts of the squad.

Sell: Han-Noah Massengo

Pearson made his stance quite clear on Han-Noah Massengo ahead of the start of the new season – the Frenchman is yet to sign a contract extension and is on course to leave the club for free next summer meaning he’ll be kept on the fringes of the squad.

There is said to have been no offers made for Massengo despite Premier League clubs being linked previously but were one to come in, you feel City would be wise to accept it.

That would all change if the 21-year-old was open to signing a new contract but at the moment it seems that is not the case.