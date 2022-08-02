Sell, loan or keep? The Blackburn Rovers players who face an uncertain month ahead

Blackburn Rovers are starting to step up their business in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Following the arrival of right-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley last month, the club made their second and third signings of the summer transfer window on Monday.

Midfielder Tyler Morton has arrived on a season-long loan from Liverpool, while attacker Sammie Szmodics has now completed a permanent move from Peterborough United.

However, there is still plenty of business for the club to do before the window closes at the start of September, with more new signings needed, and the possibility of outgoings lingering.

Here, it is the latter of those that we are focusing on, by taking a look at some of those Blackburn players who are facing an uncertain future over the course of the coming month.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

The ongoing speculation around the future of Blackburn striker Ben Brereton-Diaz is unlikely to be much of a surprise to anyone.

Following his 22 goals for Rovers last season, and his international success with Chile, the 23-year-old has been linked with a long list of clubs, and Football League World revealed earlier this week that Wolves have become the latest club to enquire about his services.

As a result, Rovers may soon have a big decision to make. On the one hand, it would be a major blow to lose a player of his ability, who was so important to the club’s hopes of promotion from the Championship last season.

However, the striker is now into the final year of his contract with the club, and it would equally disappointing for Blackburn to lose a player of his quality for free next summer, especially when the sort of fee they could receive for him now, could provide some vital funds for new signings this summer.

Hayden Carter

Following two excellent loan spells in League One in the past two seasons, Hayden Carter may see this season as his opportunity to finally claim a first-team spot at Ewood Park.

However, Rovers are also clearly on the hunt for new central defensive additons, following the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke at the end of last season.

If those new signings were again to push Carter down the pecking order, the club would be left to decide whether to keep the 22-year-old around as cover, or allow him to leave the club again in order to get the game time he may feel he needs in order to continue his development and further his career.

That matter is complicated further by the fact that the defender is set to be out of action for another month with a hamstring injury, although with two years remaining on his current contract, and the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, Rovers are well in control of what happens with his future.