‘Sell Ferguson’, ‘Hegazi’s past his prime’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on summer transfer debate

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have given their opinion on who Slaven Bilic should sell this summer.

It is looking likely that West Brom will gain promotion to the Premier League via the automatic route after remaining in the top-two positions for a lengthy period.

Slaven Bilic’s side have been largely impressive this season despite a slight blip over the festive period, and fans of the club have their sights very much set on a return to England’s top-flight.

Having had a rather healthy January transfer window which saw the likes of Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson be added to the squad, Bilic is once again expected to make a number of moves this coming summer.

The likes of Robinson, Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic will all return to their parent clubs in June when their loan spells end, meaning Bilic will look to bring in replacements.

On the selling front, a number of players could also leave, with Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry expected to see their contracts expire.

Looking ahead to the summer, Football League World’s Ben Crump asked fans: “Which one player would you sell this summer who could bring in the biggest transfer fee?” – via Facebook group WE AM BAGGIES, and here are some of the fan responses.

McKenzie Schoelzel: Pereira

Adrian Houldey: Johnstone

Chloe May Evans: Why would you sell Pereira, I say sell Ferguson

Dan Taplin: My opinion, keep the team and the board should let Slaven spend. We need to survive in the Prem

Shane Giles: Gibbs always injury prone, Hegazi’s past his prime. I reckon he is done his part for the club. Maybe Livermore is past his sell by date. Kanu is not good enough for the Premier League and Austin is past his prime, occasionally he will score the odd goal but he ain’t got it no more.

Chloe May Evans: I agree let Slaven spend

Paul Trifanos: Why think about selling our best players

Mick Delaney: What sort of a question is that ridiculous