‘Sell’, ‘Absolutely rubbish’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam individual after Norwich loss

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal season continued as they were beaten by leaders Norwich City at Hillsborough.

Whilst it was always going to be a tough task for the Owls against the best team in the league, they were excellent in the first-half, with Jordan Rhodes scoring the opener and Darren Moore’s side were tactically impressive.

However, the visitors grew into the game, with Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell both showing moments of real quality to ultimately win the game.

Even though both goals were fine finishes, Josh Windass will not have been pleased with the role he played today. He could’ve released Joey Pelupessy for a good chance in the second half but shot, before losing the ball in his own half that resulted in the winner.

The former Rangers man also generally struggled to make an impact in the final third, and he was eventually replaced by Callum Paterson.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Windass again. Legend in his own head but absolutely rubbish #swfc — Matthew Brown (@Matthew60975500) March 14, 2021

What a surprise that it was Windass losing the ball there when he could have passed. #SWFC — Adrian Worton (@RedOwl14) March 14, 2021

Josh Windass…not his best day I’ll be honest 😬 #swfc — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) March 14, 2021

Windass cost us two goals this game. Should have passed. Then that stupid run. #swfc — James (@Jamesy_boy) March 14, 2021

Windass big time charlie … #SWFC — Michael Hackney (@hackabusi) March 14, 2021

can see now exactly why wigan fans didn’t like windass #swfc #wafc — potenteswfc (@olliepotato_8) March 14, 2021