‘Selfish’ – Manager criticised amid links with Birmingham City

Robbie Fowler has been labelled as “selfish” by one of his former players, amid reports linking him with the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City.

Birmingham are on the lookout for a new manager after Pep Clotet left the club last week, despite originally confirming that he would be leaving at St. Andrew’s at the end of the season.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant role, including Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, with Birmingham Live understanding that the 45-year-old would be interesting in taking over at St. Andrew’s.

Fowler has little experience of life in management – he spent three months in charge of Muangthong United between October 2011 and January 2012, and spent just over a year in charge of Brisbane Roar.

Fowler won eight out of 21 games in charge of the Australian side before leaving midway through this season – a decision that his former player, Roy O’Donovan, has brandished as selfish.

Speaking on the Fox Football Podcast, O’Donovan, who is now without a club, said: “Honestly, I thought he should have come back. I think it’s a bit selfish. I think [he should have] finished the season off, done it properly.

“He’s started something so he might as well finish – even if he only finished this season, that would have been the right thing to do, for me.

“They’re going to have to go a different way now for the rest of this season and I wish them well.”

Birmingham are winless since the season’s restart and have lost their last four games on the spin, and currently sit four points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining this term.

The Verdict

I don’t think Fowler would be a good appointment for Blues.

He hasn’t got a lot of experience under his belt and hasn’t managed for too long in Thailand and Australia, and I think he’d struggle to cope with life in the Championship.

The Championship is a tough nut to crack, and I think there are more experienced options out there.