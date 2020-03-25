Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Self before side’, ‘If only’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans had their say on Zlatan Ibrahimovic revelation

Published

2 mins ago

on

Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that Leeds United were looking into the potential signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, before eventually turning to Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Whites were quite clearly in the market for a striker in January as they looked to add firepower to their squad for the rest of the season, with Patrick Bamford not quite hitting the heights expected of him.

Eddie Nketiah’s recall back to Arsenal left Marcelo Bielsa with just Bamford as a recognised striker as Tyler Roberts’ struggled through injury problems.

While RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was the man that Leeds got their hands on late in the window, there were a number of other targets that Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta cast their eye over during the month.

Two of the players that have been revealed as potential targets that the club pursued were two of PSG’s recent big hitters and two of the Serie A’s best strikers from the past decade, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Speaking to Sky Italy’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Radrizzani revealed Leeds’ very bold January transfer attempts. He stated: “Cavani? The president had given me the availability to verify the interest with the player’s brother. 

“However, the negotiation never flew. I spoke more concretely with Zlatan.

“He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan. It was very honest and transparent with me.”

When asked if he would try for the Swedish icon again in the summer, Radrizzani responded: “It depends.”

It would have been an extraordinary coup for Leeds to sign Ibrahimovic, albeit an extremely unlikely move from the club.

The Elland Road faithful were keen to share their opinions on the high-profile Swede…

Have these players featured for both Leeds and Huddersfield Town?

1 of 15

Lewis Baker has played for both clubs.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Self before side’, ‘If only’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans had their say on Zlatan Ibrahimovic revelation

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: