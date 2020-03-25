‘Self before side’, ‘If only’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans had their say on Zlatan Ibrahimovic revelation

Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that Leeds United were looking into the potential signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, before eventually turning to Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Whites were quite clearly in the market for a striker in January as they looked to add firepower to their squad for the rest of the season, with Patrick Bamford not quite hitting the heights expected of him.

Eddie Nketiah’s recall back to Arsenal left Marcelo Bielsa with just Bamford as a recognised striker as Tyler Roberts’ struggled through injury problems.

While RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin was the man that Leeds got their hands on late in the window, there were a number of other targets that Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta cast their eye over during the month.

Two of the players that have been revealed as potential targets that the club pursued were two of PSG’s recent big hitters and two of the Serie A’s best strikers from the past decade, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Speaking to Sky Italy’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Radrizzani revealed Leeds’ very bold January transfer attempts. He stated: “Cavani? The president had given me the availability to verify the interest with the player’s brother.

“However, the negotiation never flew. I spoke more concretely with Zlatan.

“He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan. It was very honest and transparent with me.”

When asked if he would try for the Swedish icon again in the summer, Radrizzani responded: “It depends.”

It would have been an extraordinary coup for Leeds to sign Ibrahimovic, albeit an extremely unlikely move from the club.

The Elland Road faithful were keen to share their opinions on the high-profile Swede…

Love the idea that Radz spike to Zlatan which shows his ambition and has not ruled out speaking to him again if we get promotion. I do wonder though what Bielsa would do with a 39 year old who obviously wouldnt be chasing back as much. Ibra will score goals everywhere he goes but — Doc (@333doc1) March 25, 2020

Aye. He’s coming on the same contract that Totti & Buffon came on — James Hughes (@Hughesylufc85) March 25, 2020

Those first 6 weeks in the U23’s will be interesting. — Tony Norman (@avnorm) March 25, 2020

We still would have started Bamford 😂 — Tommy Elgin Ward (@tommyelginward) March 25, 2020

It wasn’t Leeds interest, it was his own commercial interest. This is the sort of stuff that will see Marcelo leave with interfering. — Andy Ball (@Baller186) March 25, 2020

Don’t tease — okeggs18 (@_OliKendrew) March 25, 2020

This shows how far we've come as far as owners go #Lufc — Bob t (@Bobt55227852) March 25, 2020

With Zlatan it's self before side. Every time. He wouldn't run a tap for his teammates, let alone run his socks off for 90 minutes. — Johnny WhiteEagle (@JohnnyWhiteEag1) March 25, 2020

Haaland, Zlatan and Cavani… if only — Matthew Carlyle (@MatthewCarlyle7) March 25, 2020

