Selection boost emerges for Huddersfield Town amid Toffolo absence

Huddersfield Town could welcome back Jaden Brown this afternoon when they take on Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Brown, 22, has made only eight appearances in the Championship this season and has missed out on a chance in the starting line-up in the last week in the absence of Harry Toffolo.

Toffolo was sent off in Town’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town, which forced the ever-present left-back out of the side against Wycombe and Middlesbrough.

Brown would be the natural replacement for Carlos Corberan, but concussion protocols left him sidelined and Lewis O’Brien deputising at left-back.

However, Corberan has confirmed that Brown could return this afternoon.

He told his press conference: “Jaden Brown is a possibility for the squad.”

Corberan is looking to halt a worrying run of form at Huddersfield, with the Terriers slipping deeper into relegation contention after a woeful start to the calendar year.

Huddersfield last tasted victory on December 29th when they beat Blackburn Rovers and now sit just five points outside the Championship relegation zone.

In the last week, both Wycombe and Middlesbrough have come from behind to beat the Terriers.

The Verdict

This is good news for Corberan, who is having to contend with the most ridiculous list of absentees at the moment.

Toffolo is serving the final game of his suspension today and he’s been missed, not just because he’s an outstanding player, but also because it has meant O’Brien is out of position.

O’Brien has qualities that mean he can play at left-back, but he’s better suited to midfield, where his energy is infectious.

Corberan might be minded to bring Brown straight into the side with that in mind.

Thoughts? Let us know!