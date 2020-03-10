Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has had a fantastic season but looks as if he may be nearing the end of his time at Ashton Gate.

Reports have suggested that Eliasson is refusing to extend his contract at the club and could leave in the summer.

But how serious is the situation? And are City to blame? We assess just that in today’s FLW six pointer…

Firstly, what is Eliasson’s current contract situation?

“The 24-year-old’s current contract expires this summer, though the South West club do have a 12-month option, which it seems very likely they will opt to trigger.

“According to the Bristol Post, Eliasson will not sign a new long-term deal at Ashton Gate unless the Robins are promoted to the Premier League this season.”

What does that mean?

“At this point, it seems very likely that he will leave the club this summer.

“The Robins are unlikely to want to see the 24-year-old to walk away for nothing in the summer of 2021 and if reports are to be believed, they’re unlikely to be short of suitors.

“It has been reported that Scottish giants Celtic, Serie A side Lazio, LaLiga outfit Villareal and Premier League side Burnley have all scouted Eliasson this season.

“City have been open to selling players for profit over the last few seasons, so it looks as if the Swede will follow a similar fate.”

Would he be missed?

“Definitely.

“Eliasson has been fantastic this season and arguably the Robins best player.

“Despite starting only 17 times in the Championship, the winger is the joint-top provider of assists in the division this season with 12 to his name.

“That being said, it appears he is viewed as a luxury player by Lee Johnson, who suggested after the draw with Fulham that he was a fantastic player to have in games in which the Robins were in the ascendancy.”

How likely is it that he will sign a new contract?

“At this point, it looks very unlikely.

“Reports have suggested that Eliasson will only sign a new long-term deal at Ashton Gate if City are promoted to the Premier League this season.

“That is not out of the question for Johnson’s side, who sit one point away from the top six, but it is certainly a long shot.

“It is also worth taking into consideration that even though no player in the league has provided more assists than him, Eliasson has still be used as a substitute for much of the season, which must be frustrating and is hardly likely to make him want to stay.”

Have the Robins faced this sort of problem before?

“Yes, in fact, they faced a very similar situation with Callum O’Dowda earlier this season.

“City triggered a one-year extension in his contract last summer, meaning he was set to leave the club at the end of this season.

“O’Dowda signed a new long-term deal at Ashton Gate in September 2019.

“You’d say that the main difference is Eliasson’s production this season and the fact that it has led to a number of big sides showing an interest.

“O’Dowda signed a new deal at least in part because there weren’t a lot of really attractive offers for him elsewhere. You’d imagine there will be for Eliasson.”

Finally, should City have done more?

“You can certainly understand if fans were frustrated that the club had let things get to this point.

“The argument would be that City should have got him signed up to a new long-term deal either last season, during the summer, or at the start of this campaign.

“It is, however, worth considering that we do not know what too much of what has been going on behind the scenes. Perhaps, City have been pushing for a new deal for a long time.

“If they haven’t, then yes, they should shoulder some of the blame for finding themselves in this situation.”