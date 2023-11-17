Highlights Gnonto's disappointing season at Leeds may make a sale tempting, but it's unlikely that they would accept a low offer of £13.1 million.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lazio are weighing up an offer to sign Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto in January.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Style, the Serie A side are aiming to lure the forward back to his native country in the winter market.

The Eagles are hoping to reinforce Maurizio Sarri’s squad mid-season in order to bolster their chances of qualifying for Europe next year.

Lazio are currently 10th in the Italian top flight, and second in their Champions League group.

It is understood that the Italian club will be willing to make a loan offer with an option to make the deal permanent for €15 million (£13.1 million).

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this is a deal that could tempt Leeds into a sale…

Declan Harte

Gnonto’s had quite a disappointing season so far, which will be much to the frustration of the Leeds hierarchy.

The forward failed to get a move away from Elland Road in the summer, with the Championship side rejecting offers worth up to £25 million from the likes of Everton.

Since returning to the first team squad after refusing to train amid that uncertainty over his future, he has failed to really kick on.

The 20-year-old has made just 10 appearances in the league so far this season, contributing just one goal and one assist.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Gnonto has been outshone by the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe in the Leeds attack.

Cashing in on him for less than Everton offered in the summer would be hugely disappointing for the Whites, which is why it seems unlikely at this time.

It is likely Gnonto’s future lies away from the Yorkshire outfit in the long run, but Leeds should look to hold out for much more, as surely other clubs will show interest in January and will make more competitive offers.

Ned Holmes

You have to think that Leeds would laugh away an offer that included a permanent move for just £13.1 million.

Gnonto may not have had the impact at Championship level that may suspected he would but the young Italian is still a hugely exciting wide forward prospect.

He's under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027 so you'd question why Leeds would be open to selling him for the fee touted in these reports from Italy.

They may only have paid around £5 million for him but the suggestion in the summer was that it would cost north of £20 million and that's not likely to have dropped given the amount of time still left on his deal.

If he's still finding opportunities hard to come by at Leeds by January and a replacement can be lined up then perhaps a six-month loan could work but it's hard to see the Whites including an option to buy - not least because they'll hope to be back in the Premier League next term.