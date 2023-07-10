This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County are one of three sides interested in signing experienced striker Billy Sharp this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, who states the Rams as well as Coventry City and Hull City are all keen on signing the striker who is a free agent, after leaving Sheffield United last month.

Derby are in the market for attacking additions, despite they have already brought in Conor Washington from Rotherham United.

Would Billy Sharp joining Derby County be a good move?

Here, we asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on Derby’s interest in Sharp and they shared whether this would be a good move.

Ben Wignall

With Sharp having a good connection to Derby's bitter rivals Nottingham Forest having played there on loan, I'm not entirely sure how Rams fans would take this move.

And considering he has had bust-ups with County fans before in the past few years for various reasons, it's hard to see the veteran striker ever agreeing to play at Pride Park.

From a footballing perspective, Sharp's goals dried up last year despite playing 45 times in all competitions for Sheffield United, but a drop into League One could see him hit double figures again as he reaches the final year or two of his career.

Derby need striker options to replace David McGoldrick and Conor Washington is a start, but theoretically Sharp would be a good signing on a short-term contract - however I could never see him joining Derby due to his history with the club.

Brett Worthington

This may be a link that comes as a surprise to many Derby fans, and one that may not have gone down so well.

Sharp obviously has a history with Nottingham Forest, Derby’s biggest rivals, so that is something that will not be forgotten by the Derby faithful, and it may be hard for fans to get on board with this move.

This seems like a long shot, but if it were to happen, then when you consider what David McGoldrick did for the Rams last season, there is nothing to suggest Sharp couldn’t do something similar.

Sharp is getting older and isn’t the goalscorer he once was, but he showed last season that he still has plenty to offer going forward.

He would be an excellent addition, but at this stage it seems unlikely, if not impossible.

Adam Jones

As an ex-Nottingham Forest player, I'm not sure Sharp would be open to this move.

But if he was willing to join, he could be a good addition for the Rams who already have a strong squad in their quest to seal promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

You have to wonder how effective he will be now he's in the latter stages of his career - but he has managed to stay reasonably fit and healthy in recent seasons, and he could be a reliable figure for the Rams.

David McGoldrick's goals and experience need to be replaced - and Sharp can certainly provide the latter. He can also score as well, so tying him down to a one-year deal may not be a bad idea.