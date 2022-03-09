“Seems to be something we say too often” – Mark Robins speaks out after Coventry City’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town

Coventry City comfortably won the shot count but ultimately fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues have been left to rue missed chances very regularly as they have fallen away from the play-off picture since the opening stretch of the season.

Matty Godden made his first start since returning from injury against the Hatters, but Nathan Jones’ men stood firm to boost their own top six hunt with Elijah Adebayo grabbing the only goal of the game in the 38th minute.

Mark Robins was very pleased with the performance but was left with a familiar feeling of frustration when he spoke to CoventryLive.

He said: “We created a load of opportunities that we just didn’t manage to take, and that seems to be something we say too often.

“But that’s where we’re at and it’s frustrating.

“I said to the players in the dressing room that it’s a difficult one because on the one hand the performance is really good and they deserved to get something out of the game – I say deserved, we deserved to win the game, never mind draw the game.

“We had them on the ropes so to lose it is a right kick in the teeth.

“We have worked really hard and kept their chances to a minimum.”

A top half finish would represent an excellent season of progress for the Sky Blues and one that should be celebrated despite not living up to the standards they set at the beginning of the campaign.

Ian Maatsen and Viktor Gyokeres in particular had chances to find the net, but they were half chances, it was more of a build-up of low probability opportunities than the Sky Blues missing from clear goalscoring positions.

The main frustration for Robins may come from the awful goal they conceded to Adebayo.

Michael Rose misjudged the flight of a long punt from Alex Palmer and Adebayo latched onto it to finish at a tight angle, apart from that Luton created precious little but can reflect on an impressive defensive display that saw them over the line.

The Sky Blues are six points behind the sixth placed Hatters and take on in-form Sheffield United on Saturday, back at the CBS Arena.