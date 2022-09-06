“Seems to be really up for it this year” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues transfer verdict on Sander Berge

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are flying in the Championship at the minute and part of that has to come down to the scintillating form of Sander Berge so far.

The midfielder has been viewed as a big talent ever since the Blades lured him to the club when they were in the Premier League.

He only managed a total of 12 starts for the club in the top flight though and only a further 13 a campaign later, when the side were relegated to the second tier.

It looked like he might be off there and then, with United staring the Championship in the face and Berge being viewed as one of the brightest midfield talents in the game.

However, the player stayed on with his club and continued to produce the goods in the second tier, making 31 appearances with eight goal contributions.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield United fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1891 1893 1895

He regularly helped Paul Heckingbottom’s side to dictate the play and control games and was viewed as one of the best in his position in the division. That fine form ultimately led to even more interest this summer but after being chased by teams as high up as Chelsea, he ended up staying at Bramall Lane again.

Now, in just eight league games, he has almost bettered the totals he produced in the entirety of the last campaign.

He already has three goals and two assists and the signs are that he won’t be slowing down anytime soon. He’s helped the Blades to the very peak of the Championship table and if he does stay on with the club, they could be very serious promotion contenders.

Whether he will or not though could depend how the January transfer window plays out – but Sheffield United’s Football League World fan pundit Owain Wyse feels that the player will want to stay with the Blades and help them to a second tier promotion.

Speaking about the player and his future then, he said: “Yeah, I can see Berge staying at the club after January.

“I think if he keeps current form up, the odds are we’ll be right there at the top end of the table. He seems to be really up for it this year and seems to be really enjoying playing for us. I can see him relishing the chance to push for promotion and if he stays, we have a brilliant chance of realising that goal.”

The Verdict

Sander Berge could definitely end up being one of, if not the best, player in the Championship this season if he carries on.

The talent has always been there and although Sheffield United have only seen it in bursts in their time in the Premier League, he has really come into his own given regular football in the second tier. Last season, he showcased what he could do and the potential that he had. Now, he is doing even better.

He really is dictating games all by himself, as some of the best in his position do. If he can keep it up, then you would have to consider the Blades as one of the favourites for a promotion and you would think that his goals and assists would certainly help get them there or thereabouts come the end of the campaign.

With this form though, there will be plenty of interest in him in the January window. If they can hold onto him, it would be a major victory for the club.