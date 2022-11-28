“Seems to be excellent” – Sheffield United fan pundit speaks out on key element at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been able to supplement their first team squad with players from the club’s youth setup for many years now, and that state of affairs is no different in pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Paul Heckingbottom has been a breath of fresh air in the dugout since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic last term, and at times has leaned on younger players from the Blades’ youth ranks to fill in when they have been short in certain positions.

It has been refreshing to see younger players continue to pick-up opportunities at the club even when the Blades have been armed with parachute payments in the transfer market.

The club’s sustainable approach since suffering relegation to the Championship has been impressive and could benefit the club financially in the long run, for allowing some younger players to develop in the second tier.

Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse delivered his verdict on the productivity of the Blades’ academy.

Speaking to Football League World, Wyse said: “United’s youth academy seems to be excellent.

“We have a track record in the past of developing players and currently our youth teams seem to be strong as well.

“We’ve brought a number of players through to the first team, with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye of course, Daniel Jebbison, Ollie Arblaster, Sai Sachdev and Andre Brooks have all made their first team debuts in recent times.

“It seems we have a good academy at the moment, with Hecky as manager as well, he’s creating a real link with the academy, and a pathway for players to break into the first team setup.”