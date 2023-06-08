This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have been keeping a watchful eye on Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere and have subsequently joined the race to secure the 23-year-old's signature, as detailed in a Football Insider.

Blackburn Rovers reportedly hold an interest in the Manchester City academy graduate who appeared 34 times in the league for the Swans last time out, chipping in with two goals and a further three assists.

The Hatters are now preparing for life in the Premier League and the versatile defender has emerged as an early target, with the defender set to see his contract in South Wales expire at the end of this month.

Should Luton Town strengthen their interest in Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Latibeaudiere and whether he would be a good addition at Kenilworth Road...

Billy Mulley

Luton are fantastic navigators of transfer windows and this would be yet another fine pick-up as they continue their progression.

Of course, the Hatters have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they can cast their net wider when it comes to recruiting for England's top-flight, however, adding young and hungry talent on free deals will also be important.

Latibeaudiere possesses good athleticism, excellent quality in possession and is developing at an exciting rate, making him someone that the Hatters should strengthen their initial interest in.

Adding to that, he adds versatility, proving to deliver a strong level of performance as a central defender, full-back or a wing-back, which only adds to an exciting range of skills he already possesses.

You cannot help but feel that this would be very strong pick-up for the Hatters as they head for the Premier League.

Brett Worthington

This would be a very exciting signing for Luton Town.

Latibeaudiere established himself as a regular in the Swansea City team this season, making the most appearances in a season to date.

At 23, Latibeaudiere is a player who has a bright future ahead of him and will no doubt improve and become an even better defender. The player showed this season that he is someone who is comfortable on the ball and can be an asset in both boxes.

He seems the perfect fit for a defender under Rob Edwards, in addition to that, he is a free agent, so if Luton can get this deal done, it would be a real bargain signing for the Hatters.

Jack Price

Joel Latibeaudiere would be a smart, shrewd piece of business for Luton Town that would yield both short and long-term benefits.

Latibeaudiere would help progressive-minded boss Rob Edwards to further implement his philosophy on the team and build from the back, as he possesses excellent ball distribution qualities nurtured through his time at Manchester City and more recently under the tuition of Russell Martin.

It does represent something of a gamble given that he is untested at the highest level, but the 23-year-old has the skill set to adapt, and crucially the age to become a stalwart of Luton’s backline for years to come.