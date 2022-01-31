‘Seems the most sensible option to me’ – Sunderland linked with 41-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Hull City manager Grant McCann is currently in the running to be League One side Sunderland’s next manager, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The Northern Irishman was dismissed as manager at the MKM Stadium last Tuesday following Acun Ilicali’s takeover, with the Turkish businessman keen to bring in his own man in Shota Arveladze as a replacement.

Many questioned this decision with the Tigers in a fine vein of form at the time of his sacking having been victorious over automatic promotion contenders Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth in his final two games as the East Yorkshire outfit’s boss.

And although they endured a torrid start to their campaign, an upturn in form in November has put them in pole position to secure safety in what had to be the main target this term considering the transfer embargo they were under during the summer.

That played no part in Ilicali’s decision though, with McCann now free to talk to other clubs and the role at the Black Cats only just appearing following Lee Johnson’s sacking yesterday evening.

He has now been linked with the job – but would this be a good potential appointment for the Wearside club?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to answer this key question.

George Dagless

They could do a lot worse to be fair.

I think McCann was pretty unlucky with the way he lost his job at Hull City and I think he’ll be eager to get back into the game as soon as possible with that in mind.

He knows how to win promotion from League One and he has done it very recently so I think that surely counts for him in terms of his suitability for what Sunderland want as well.

I think his playing style could match the attributes of the players at the club, too, and so there are certainly a lot of names that should be below him in the list as a potential appointment.

Ned Holmes

This would be something of a coup for Sunderland and the right next step.

I can’t say I agree with the decision to sack Lee Johnson and there’s a big chance that it will blow up in the Black Cats’ faces but the focus now has to be on making the right next hire.

McCann led Hull back up to the Championship last season and was establishing them in the second tier before he was harshly sacked following the takeover.

With that in mind, he would seem to have all the experience and the traits to help Sunderland secure promotion this term.

Of all the candidates, McCann seems the most sensible option to me.

Alfie Burns

I do wonder whether or not McCann’s sudden availability has forced Sunderland’s hand when it comes to sacking Lee Johnson.

Johnson was always going to come under scrutiny after a heavy loss, but it was still a surprise to see him sacked. So, when you piece that with McCann coming into the running, it might indicate that’s where Sunderland’s head is at.

McCann won League One last season and had Hull on their way to safety in the Championship, so it’s hard to argue that he wouldn’t be a good appointment if that’s the direction Sunderland go.

He got the best out of some young attacking talent in East Yorkshire and ended up leaving the Tigers with his reputation intact.