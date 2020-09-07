Middlesbrough
‘Seems rash’, ‘Shocking’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to potential player departure
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough are preparing to sell goalkeeper Aynsley Pears this summer.
Pears made his debut for Middlesbrough in a Carabao Cup tie with Crewe Alexandra last season, and Jonathan Woodgate proceeded to stick with the young goalkeeper for the remainder of the season.
The 22-year-old made a total of 25 appearances for Boro across all competitions last term, despite competition from the likes of Dejan Stojanovic and Tomas Mejias.
But with only a year left on his contract at the Riverside, Boro are now reportedly prepared to sell Pears this summer, rather than potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer.
Boro have been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet, too, which suggests that Neil Warnock is keen to bring in a new number one this summer.
Warnock started Stojanovic in the 4-3 win over Shrewsbury Town last week, which also suggests that Pears isn’t part of the veteran manager’s plans.
Here then, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to this potential player departure…
Right thing to do. He is not a goalkeeper for me.
— Jimmy Lees (@jimmylees) September 7, 2020
hes better than stojanovic imo
— Adam Law (@lawsy78) September 7, 2020
I disagree with you there mate. Stojanovic positionally is much stronger and is much braver when leaving his line. Pears is good from distance, that’s where it stops for me.
— Jimmy Lees (@jimmylees) September 7, 2020
Its stojanovic that needs to be sold he concedes for to many goals & always of his line
— Alan (@Alan39716275) September 7, 2020
Seems rash. Only 22, a few loans would do him a favour
— Dan (@BoroArmy86) September 7, 2020
Is this to raise funds for that Charlton or Pompey keeper.
— Mitch Vaughan (@skippy_mitch) September 7, 2020
That's a ridiculous thing to do, Pears is only a youngster. Has done very well ❤❤❤
— Nicola Clark (@NicolaC51255305) September 7, 2020
I’d be keeping Pears and selling Stojanovic – shocking
— David Matthews (@AyresomeAngel46) September 7, 2020
Hes too small
— Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) September 7, 2020