“Seems like the kind of typical Luton signing that we’re used to” – Hatters fan pundit reacts to recent transfer deal for 21-year old

FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia is hopeful for the signing of Louie Watson from Derby County.

The midfielder joined the Hatters this transfer window for an undisclosed figure following the expiration of his Rams contract.

The 21-year old featured 13 times across two seasons for Wayne Rooney’s side in the Championship.

Four of those appearances came from starting positions, which has left it difficult to get a full read for Luton fans on what to expect from the midfielder this season.

But Bhundia likes the sound of the signing and is confident that Luton’s track record will prove itself with the addition of the Irish youth international.

The fan pundit is also pleased with the addition of a more technically minded player. He also believes that the player has a lot of potential, which he is hopeful Nathan Jones will help him show at Luton.

“Personally I don’t know loads about Louie Watson but in all the noises from the recruitment team, from Nathan Jones is it sounds like a typical Luton signing,” Bhundia told Football League World.

“Someone young, hungry, unproven, nowhere near their ceiling, someone who we can develop.

“And the things I’ve heard from people on social media who’ve done a bit more work on him is saying fantastic technical player.

“We recruited a lot of athleticism last summer, but now it seems like we’re really trying to fill up the real technicians and weave into that real front-footedness and athletic team and we’re trying to add those real technical players.

“So a good signing, good squad option, someone we can develop and seems like the kind of typical Luton signing that we’re used to.”

Jones will be hoping to continue his evolution of this Luton side with signings such as Watson.

The team performed above expectations last season to earn a 6th place finish in the second division.

The latest campaign gets underway on July 30 with the visit of Birmingham City to Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict

Watson didn’t quite break through Derby in the same way a lot of other young players have in recent years.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t still reach high heights as a Championship player.

Jones obviously sees a lot of potential in the player and his technical ability will be a useful option to have in the squad.

At only 21-years old, he also still has plenty of time to continue developing into a top player so this looks like a relatively risk-free signing given the low cost involved.