According to Football Insider, Birmingham City are plotting a shock swoop for Mark Hughes to become their next manager.

The Blues are on the verge of a takeover by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, whose Shelby Companies Limited consortium will own nearly 45 per cent of the club and will have full control of St Andrew's Stadium.

The expectation is that deal will be finalised in the coming weeks and months, and having been pictured with Wagner in the directors box against Sheffield United on Monday, former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook is poised for an executive role at the Championship outfit.

When Cook was in charge of transfers at the Etihad Stadium, the manager in the dugout was Hughes, and the two could be re-united at Birmingham as reports have suggested that the former Wales international footballer is wanted as their next manager.

What is Mark Hughes up to now?

After four years out of football having left Southampton in 2018, Hughes made a shock and unexpected return with League Two club Bradford City last summer.

It was the first time he had ever managed a club outside of the Premier League, but he has guided the Bantams into the fourth tier play-off spots and they will contest a two-legged affair against Carlisle United within the next week to see who makes the final at Wembley later on in the month.

Hughes is contracted to City for another season, so any potential move for his services would require compensation to be paid.

Adam Jones

Why do Blues need to rock the boat?

It seems like an unnecessary move if it happens because John Eustace has done reasonably well during his first season as Birmingham's boss.

There may have been underwhelming performances - but it's going to take time to turn things around at St Andrew's and Eustace has already been able to improve things.

Hughes may have a good CV but with the club in desperate need of stability, something Eustace can provide, Birmingham shouldn't be looking to make a change at this stage.

If they struggle during the early stages of next term though, then Hughes is someone who should be in the frame. But this is the wrong time to appoint him.

Ben Wignall

It was certainly a surprise to see Hughes drop into League Two with Bradford last year, but considering the squad he was able to assemble I thought he would've led the Bantams to automatic promotion and not had to settle for the play-offs.

That to me suggests that he isn't the manager he once was, and in his last few jobs before his extended break from football he was pretty poor as well.

I don't think he's done anything at Bradford to suggest that he'd be good enough to come in at Birmingham and push them up the table, and instead faith needs to be put in current head coach John Eustace.

He has done okay with the resources he's had under an absent ownership and he's managed to blood more youth prospects into the first-team as well as play pretty attractive football.

Given the funds to improve his squad, Eustace could really get this Birmingham side into the top half next season so they should stick, not twist.

Ned Holmes

This would be a really strange move, for me.

When you think about Birmingham City's on-pitch struggles in previous seasons and the ongoing off-field issues, the job John Eustace has done this term has been remarkable.

The Blues stayed clear of the relegation battle for the most part and finally seem to be moving in the right direction.

Eustace has rebuilt the strained relationship between the fans and the club so to replace him with Mark Hughes now would be a ridiculous decision.

The new owners should be backing the current boss not looking to shake things up.