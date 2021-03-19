‘Seems like an absolute bargain’ – Potential fee for in-demand EFL player eyed by Leeds emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who has a release clause of £8 million.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old is being monitored by Leeds but there are multiple other Premier League suitors.

So should the Whites look to trigger the £8 million release clause to sign Olise in the summer?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

The thing that will be keeping Leeds interested in Olise will be this £8m release clause, which is remarkably low considering the talent he is.

Leeds are in need of a couple of midfielders this summer too, with that area of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad looking thin and emerging as one of only a few concerns after a good year of Premier League football.

Whether Olise elevates them like they want in the short-term is debatable, but going back to his potential and price, it’s a real long-term gain if Leeds do decide to give the move a green-light.

The more I sit back and think about it, the more I’m swaying towards the idea of Leeds moving for Olise if, of course, Reading don’t win promotion.

George Harbey

£8m seems like an absolute bargain.

Olise has easily been one of the most exciting players to watch in the Championship this season.

He has registered an incredible number of assists and scored a few himself, but the way he carries the ball forward and uses possession is so enjoyable to watch.

He’s still young and still has a lot to learn, however under somebody like Marcelo Bielsa, he could flourish.

This could seem like such a cheap price in years to come.

Ben Wignall

From what I’ve seen of him this season, Olise is worth every penny of that £8 million clause.

He’s a very exciting player who can either cut inside or take on his man down the outside, and only Emi Buendia has assisted more goals in the Championship this season than the teenager which shows you what kind of level he is playing at already.

Olise would definitely fit in at an attacking side like Leeds and game-time shouldn’t be an issue – he could start in the ‘number 10’ role or even out wide – Raphinha on one wing and Olise on the other would be a joy to behold.

The only issue for Leeds would be competition for Olise’s signature – the big guns of the Premier League like Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked but if it’s a mix of a big club and regular first-team football that the France youth international wants, then a move to Elland Road is a no-brainer.