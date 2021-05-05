‘Seems like a smart move’ – Update emerges around Grant McCann’s Hull City future: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Hull City are looking to tie manager Grant McCann down to a new deal at the KCOM Stadium, Football League World have exclusively learned.

McCann took charge of Hull ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, but was unable to prevent them from falling into League One last season.

But the Tigers have bounced back at the first time of asking, winning the Sky Bet League One title and sealing promotion back to the Championship last week.

McCann is currently on a 12-month rolling deal, but Football League World have exclusively learned that the club are looking to tie the 41-year-old down to a longer-term contract.

Here, we discuss this latest development regarding the Hull manager…

Phil Spencer

This certainly seems like a smart move.

Grant McCann has done a wonderful job with Hull City this term after securing automatic promotion in a very difficult League One.

Given how well he’s performed and the fact that they’ll be in the Championship next term, McCann deserves to be rewarded for the success that he’s brought and that’s why a new deal makes perfect sense.

If McCann is happy with his contract it can only mean good things for the club as they look to plan ahead to next term.

Ned Holmes

Given they’ve just been crowned League One title winners, it makes sense to look to tie McCann down.

One thing you would say is that they shouldn’t be looking to offer him a huge deal because the jury is still out about whether he can cut it in the Championship.

The Tigers won’t want to lose their manager this summer but if they’re relegated back to League One next term they may want to reassess whether a change is needed.

Tie him down, yes, but be sensible because these are the sort of decisions that can prove costly down the line.

Toby Wilding

If I’m honest, I’m not quite sure what to make of this.

McCann has done brilliantly in turning Hull’s fortunes around this season and securing an immediate promotion back to the Championship, meaning you do feel he deserves to be kept on at The KCOM, and have his deal extended.

However, it is hard not to forget that dismal second half of last season that the Tigers endured as they suffered relegation from the second-tier under McCann, a run they never looked like ending.

That could mean that there is an element of risk associated with a deal such as this, since Hull are going to be desperate to avoid a repeat of 2019/20 next season, but if McCann can build on the momentum of this season to re-establish the Tigers in the Championship, then a deal such as this could yet pay off for them.