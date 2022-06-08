“Seems like a no-brainer” – Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have had discussions with free agent midfielder Will Vaulks according to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings.

The 28-year-old was recently let go by Cardiff City at the end of his contract, despite being a reliable performer for the Bluebirds since arriving from Rotherham United in the summer of 2019.

Vaulks would offer a ready-made replacement for Massimo Luongo, if he does not sign a new deal with the club and would contribute to Darren Moore’s side both in and out of possession.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Vaulks would be a good signing and if he increases the Owls’ chances of achieving promotion next season…

Adam Jones

You feel this would be an excellent addition in midfield to provide a bit of balance, with Barry Bannan and George Byers able to push forward as more attacking options.

With the amount of Championship experience he has under his belt, you would certainly back the Cardiff man to be a real asset at Hillsborough and with the 28-year-old available on a free transfer, this potential agreement seems like a no-brainer.

Coming into the peak of his career now, he could be a good option for the Owls in the coming years, not only helping them to push for promotion from League One but could also be a starter in the second tier.

Recruiting him on a free transfer will also help Darren Moore’s side to divert funds elsewhere, so it would be a good signing.

Toby Wilding

This would feel like a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they were able to get it done.

Vaulks has generally been a reliable option in the Championship, and knows how to win promotion from League One having done so during his time with Rotherham.

As a result, this signing could be just what the Owls need as they look to get out of the third-tier, and his pedigree means there will surely have been plenty of interest in him, it would be something of a coup for Wednesday to bring the midfielder to Hillsborough.

The fact he is available on a free transfer would be a welcome bonus from a financial perspective, so this does feel like one that is worth pursuing for the Owls.

Declan Harte

The 28-year old would be a great signing for Wednesday and would really help their promotion chances.

Darren Moore’s side came close last season, and the addition of Vaulks could be the type of signing that helps the Owls get over the line this campaign.

With his arrival likely to be as a free agent, this would really be a big coup for the side.

He will offer the side versatility, experience and a level of talent that sets him apart from a lot of the players currently in League One.