‘Seems like a logical next step in many ways’ – Rangers keen on in-demand EFL striker: The verdict

Rangers are one of a number of sides, including Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, that are reportedly showing interest in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes.

The 26-year-old appears a player in demand and, according to TEAMtalk, the Ibrox outfit are one of the clubs with eyes on him.

But would he be a good signing for the Gers? And do they need him?

Alfie Burns

Dykes has played in Scotland before – and looked impressive when he did – so Rangers would be getting a striker with definite goalscoring ability.

With 36 goals in his career during his time at Livingston and Queen of the South, he definitely knows where the back of the net is and has continued that at QPR with a further 19. The Championship is a good level to test yourself at and so far the forward has been up to the mark – and that’s why there is now so much interest in his services.

Rangers could offer him European football and a potential title – so it would be hard for any player to turn down. He’s one of the main men at QPR currently though, so you have to question whether it would be worth moving to Scotland or whether he should hold out and see if a Premier League side launches a concrete offer.

Rangers would certainly benefit from some extra attacking talent and it would no doubt make them very strong contenders to win the league. QPR though would no doubt hold out for a decent fee considering his importance to them – and if he was sold on, then they would definitely need to seek out a replacement with the funds he brought in.

George Dagless

Potentially.

It seems like a logical next step in many ways for Dykes. He has done well for Scotland and knows the game north of the border from his time at Livingston, where he showed he can certainly perform to a good standard.

That dictates that at Rangers he would perform even better and I am sure the Gers supporters would take to him for the way he hustles and harries up front.

Rangers do have some good options in their attacking line already, though, and so it would be a challenge for Dykes to immediately get into the side.

If he could muscle his way in there, though, he could end up being a hit – I think he’d just have to be patient.

Billy Mulley

Dykes is a player that QPR will not be hoping to lose this month but given the increased interest in his services, they may be tempted in selling him on and generating a handsome enough fee.

Rangers would be an excellent destination for the forward, with a move back to the country he represents on the international stage on the cards.

Not only would Dykes bolster the club’s chances of becoming champions of Scotland once again, but he is someone that adds an extra dimension to Rangers’ attacking play.

Possessing the technical ability, physicality and fight to wear the blue of Rangers, Dykes could thrive in a spell with the Scottish outfit.