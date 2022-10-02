“Seems like a great choice” – Rotherham advance interest in EFL manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United have been granted permission to speak to Exeter City manager Matt Taylor regarding the vacant managerial role at the New York Stadium, the Championship club has confirmed.

Taylor, who guided the Grecians to League One last year, has made a positive start to life in the third-tier, all whilst playing a good brand of attacking football.

Rotherham’s search for finding a Paul Warne successor took a blow during the week after it emerged that Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner had rejected the position.

The Millers currently sit 11th in the Championship, making a positive start to the new campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Taylor and whether or not he would be a good fit at Rotherham…

Billy Mulley

I like Taylor and what he has done thus far in the infancy of his managerial career and I fully understand why he is a name on the list for Rotherham.

Not only is he young, progressive and has installed a good brand of football in Devon, but he has also done it with a relatively low budget when comparing to their League One counterparts.

This is, of course, something that will be desired at Rotherham, given their inferior budget to the other clubs in the second-tier.

From the outside looking in, this seems like a good fit, and whilst he is untested at this level, the ability and promise he has displayed further down the pyramid warrants a chance to showcase himself in the Championship.

Carla Devine

This is an interesting one. Matt Taylor has been a brilliant manager at Exeter City with results and league finishes generally being positive and after promotion last season, they are doing solidly this season in League One.

What’s more, he’s a manager who knows how to work with a more limited budget compared to other teams in the league but has still got results and a promotion which sets him up nicely for a job like Rotherham.

However, it’s worth nothing that his only senior job so far is the Exeter job and with no Championship experience under his belt yet, you’re unsure whether he will be the man to keep the Millers progressing.

That being said, after the club were after Mark Bonner too, it shows us the kind of direction they are going in and if that’s where they want to go then Taylor seems like a great choice to take that move with.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it has the potential to be a decent appointment for Rotherham.

You do get the feeling as though the Millers could certainly do worse than Taylor, who has done an impressive job with Exeter, first in getting them promoted from League Two, and then establishing themselves in League One at the start of this season.

That does suggest that he is capable of coping with the pressure of stepping up in level as a manager, something he would obviously have to do if he was to take over at the New York Stadium.

Indeed, it also indicates the ability the 40-year-old has to get the best out of his players, which he would have to do with a Rotherham squad that is not the strongest in this division, and given the pressure will be building on them to find a new manager after missing out on other targets so they can focus on the league, the Millers should be working hard to secure this appointment as soon as they can.