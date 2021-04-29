A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest report from Sheffield Star that Josh Windass is a potential target for both West Brom and Fulham this summer.

Windass has been one of the Owls’ best performers in the Championship this season and he is the club’s top scorer this season with nine goals and five assists in the English second tier. That has shown that when at his best he can be a very good option in the final third. However, at times he has not been able to consistently show his best form.

According to Sheffield Star, Windass’ contract running down at the end of next season could see them be tempted to cash in on him this summer. While if they are relegated to League One it might potentially make it more difficult to keep hold of some of their best players like the attacker.

It is being reported by the Sheffield Star that both Fulham and West Brom, who look likely to be in the English second tier next term, are interested in making a potential move for Windass this summer. While QPR are also thought to be keen to bring him in with Mark Warburton having worked with him at Rangers.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were split over the reports, some wanted Windass to be kept while others were suggesting the Owls need to move him on and bring in some money.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

About time we sold a player for a profit. Could easily fetch 2.5-3m. — Ben Ridley (@benridley10) April 28, 2021

Most goals and joint most assists for #swfc this term, no wonder he’s attracting attention https://t.co/VO4Iuhc1gK — JBH (@JBH_swfc) April 28, 2021

If we can turn a profit move him on — Will (@willorwillnot88) April 28, 2021

Seems inevitable that Windass won’t be with us next season if we find ourselves in League One https://t.co/bHw7nSRFSI — Ed🦉 (@opinionofanowl) April 28, 2021

Stick a £5m price tag on and let him go — AMill (@Amillo47) April 28, 2021

Good player but lets try to make a profit for a change and use the money wisely — Steve (@steve060584) April 28, 2021

Need to keep him. — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) April 28, 2021

Sell for £5m and rebuild with the cash — Tim (@tsanderson04) April 28, 2021