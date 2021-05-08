‘Seems about right to sum up our season’ – Many Derby fans discuss one moment from Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby County have stayed up after drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park but many Rams fans have been left complaining about the Owls’ opening goal.

With Championship survival on the line, the two sides played out a tense opening 45 minutes but Sam Hutchinson broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

That goal put the Rams at risk of going down but a brace from Martyn Waghorn and a long-range effort from Patrick Roberts were enough to ensure that the points were shared with Callum Paterson and Julian Borner also finding the net for Wednesday.

The result means that Wayne Rooney’s side have stayed up and will play Championship football next season, while Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe have been relegated to League One.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Derby but ultimately it has ended positively and their focus can now shift to building for next season.

Even though it didn’t cost them in the end, Hutchinson’s opening goal has proven controversial amongst the Pride Park faithful – with supporters taking to Twitter to question not just whether it was offside but also the awarding of the throw in.

That looked like it was offside 😩 #dcfc — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) May 8, 2021

Offside. Not their throw. 🤣 u just couldn't write it — DCFC_STUFFS (@DcfcStuffs1884) May 8, 2021

Wasn’t a Wednesday throw in and the goal scorer was offside. As if we’d get sent down by any other sort of goal!? Sigh #dcfc #dcfcfans — Elliott. (@ESC5_) May 8, 2021

Offside set piece goal… seems about right to sum up our season…. #dcfc — Tom (@tombdcfc) May 8, 2021

Throw in wrong way, push at near post and then offside… Dig deep Derby. #dcfc — Nigel Owen 🇦🇪🐏 (@NigelOwen77) May 8, 2021

Offside goal just to top it off 🥴 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Alex Daly (@alexdalyy) May 8, 2021

Just about the sort of goal to concede to sum up the season. Didn’t look a throw, can’t deal with the first or second ball well enough, goal scorer offside. #dcfc — Samuel 💙🦎🐏 (@DCFCMiguel13) May 8, 2021