Derby County

‘Seems about right to sum up our season’ – Many Derby fans discuss one moment from Sheffield Wednesday clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County have stayed up after drawing 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park but many Rams fans have been left complaining about the Owls’ opening goal. 

With Championship survival on the line, the two sides played out a tense opening 45 minutes but Sam Hutchinson broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

That goal put the Rams at risk of going down but a brace from Martyn Waghorn and a long-range effort from Patrick Roberts were enough to ensure that the points were shared with Callum Paterson and Julian Borner also finding the net for Wednesday.

The result means that Wayne Rooney’s side have stayed up and will play Championship football next season, while Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe have been relegated to League One.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Derby but ultimately it has ended positively and their focus can now shift to building for next season.

Even though it didn’t cost them in the end, Hutchinson’s opening goal has proven controversial amongst the Pride Park faithful – with supporters taking to Twitter to question not just whether it was offside but also the awarding of the throw in.

Read their reaction here:


