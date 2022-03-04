“Seems a really natural fit” – Wolves eyeing move for Reading FC talisman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring Lucas Joao’s situation at Championship club Reading ahead of a potential summer approach, Football League World revealed yesterday.

The 28-year-old has been the Royals’ main man up top in the past couple of years, recording 19 goals in 39 league appearances last term as he nearly guided his side to a top-six finish in what would have been a remarkable achievement considering their lowly finishes in recent years prior to last term.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to replicate this sort of record this season with a hip injury heavily disrupting his 2021/22 campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, he has still been in reasonably impressive goalscoring form recently, managing to get on the scoresheet six times in his last eight games and recapturing the form that made him one of the division’s top scorers last season.

Does he have the ability to make the step up from the second tier to the top flight in the summer though? And would Wolves be wise in recruiting the Portuguese forward?

We asked three of our writers at FLW for their verdicts on these two talking points.

Ned Holmes

Wolves and Lucas Joao together seems a really natural fit to me.

I can understand if Bruno Lage wants to add a more natural goalscorer to his forward line because though the likes of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto are fantastic players, they’re not that.

Injury issues are the key worry here but when he’s been fit, Joao has regularly proven too much for Championship defences to handle.

I’d be really interested to see him as part of the Wolves side and what Lage could do with him.

This summer does seem like the time that the powerful forward will move on.

Adam Jones

He definitely has the technical ability to play in the Premier League, performing extremely well with the ball at his feet and also proving to be a physical presence up top.

In the Championship, no one can doubt he’s a game-changer, but his fitness issues in the past will be a real concern and this is why Bruno Lage’s side shouldn’t be spending too much money on the 28-year-old if they decide to make an approach.

He only has one year left on his contract as well, so if the Royals are demanding a fee north of £5m, they should probably opt against securing this agreement with potentially better options out there.

And whilst the forward has the ability to create something out of nothing, he will need bodies around him to be effective, because he isn’t the most mobile and won’t exactly make too many runs in behind defences.

If he’s available for a modest fee though, he’s someone worth taking a punt on.