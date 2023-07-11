This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Manchester United are the latest team to be linked with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who state that Man United are admirers of the winger along with several other teams.

Newcastle United seem to be the favourites to sign the Englishman, but it seems they are struggling to meet Leicester’s valuation for the forward.

Therefore, this has potentially left the door open for teams like Man United and West Ham United, who are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Would joining Manchester United be a good move for Harvey Barnes?

We asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on Manchester United’s interest in Barnes, and they shared whether this would be a good move for the player.

Here’s what they said…

Brett Worthington

There is no denying that Barnes would be a good signing for Man United, but at this moment in time, it isn't a signing that is needed at Old Trafford.

The Premier League outfit have plenty of options in wide areas, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Jadon Sancho just to name a few.

Man United have a limited budget this summer due to FFP rules, and with the club keen on signing a new goalkeeper and forward, it is very unlikely they are going to be able to pursue a move for a winger.

Erik ten Hag isn’t the type of manager to buy a player for the sake of it, and with the Dutchman keen to get his business done early, this story may be more coming from Leicester’s side to push Newcastle into a deal.

Either way, Barnes moving to Manchester United seems a long way from happening.

Declan Harte

Barnes is a great player that wouldn’t be a great fit for Man United.

Erik ten Hag has Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to call upon on the left flank, so there is no real need to pursue Barnes.

This feels more like Leicester trying to apply some pressure on Newcastle, to stump up the cash that they are asking for the 25-year-old.

While Barnes would be welcome at Old Trafford, Man United will have more obvious needs to be addressed in the first team squad this summer.

James Reeves

Barnes would be an excellent signing for United.

Erik ten Hag is in need of reinforcements in the wide areas this summer given the ongoing struggles of Jadon Sancho, while he may need to deploy Marcus Rashford in a central role if they fail to bring in a striker this summer.

Despite Leicester's relegation, Barnes enjoyed another impressive campaign on an individual level and his return of 13 goals from the wide areas is outstanding, particularly in a struggling side.

Barnes is a proven Premier League performer and at 25, he has plenty of room to develop further under ten Hag's expert guidance, so would be a smart long-term investment.

There is no doubt Barnes would be a huge asset for the Red Devils, and they should certainly pursue a deal.