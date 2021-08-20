‘Seems a little negative’ – Stoke City enter race with Coventry City for QPR outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side Stoke City are interested in a move for Queens Park Rangers full-back Todd Kane as per to Football Insider, with Coventry City also in the running to secure his signature.

QPR Mark Warburton planned to axe 27-year-old Kane back in May but the west London side are yet to agree a deal with another club – and may potentially face the prospect of seeing him stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium beyond the end of the month.

With new signing Moses Odubajo and academy graduate Osman Kakay both available as senior options in the capital, Kane has been deemed surplus to requirements and is unlikely to be involved in the first-team squad despite the former’s red card against Middlesbrough in midweek.

However, two interested sides in Stoke and Coventry could be about to battle it out for the right-back’s services, potentially being able to negotiate a cut-price deal with their Championship rival with less than 12 months left on his current deal.

He could be set to play a right wing-back if a deal with either club is struck, with both the Potters and the Sky Blues opting to adopt a back five this season and it could be the fresh start the former Chelsea academy graduate needs to kickstart his career.

Ahead of a potential move to the bet365 Stadium, we asked three of our writers whether Kane would be a good signing and if they really require his services.

Here are their verdicts on these two key questions.

Alfie Burns

Kane needs a fresh start away from QPR. That’s become quite apparent over the course of the last 12 months.

There were a few moments last season where he looked shaky defensively, so a move will just give him the push he needs to make the relevant improvements in his game.

If Stoke can help him do that, he will be a useful addition for them.

Michael O’Neill’s side have had a decent start to the season and will hope they can convert that into an extended push for the play-offs.

It is important, then, to keep the squad fresh and look to improve it where they can.

Kane’s arrival would be a step in that direction, providing they can get his best levels out of him.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a smart potential signing for Stoke City to make this summer and Todd Kane is a player that they should be able to attract given that he is out of favour at QPR at the moment.

The right-back has proven himself to be capable of performing consistently in the Championship and he has shown that he can add an extra attacking threat down the right-hand side during his time at QPR.

The 27-year-old was involved in five goals in his 28 Championship appearances for the Rs last term. That shows that he would be able to potentially slot in down the right-hand side for Stoke and add an extra threat for them with his ability to deliver quality into the penalty area.

Stoke could do with having a new right-back who could push Tommy Smith for regular starts this season in the Championship, and Kane is likely going to be a low-cost and low-risk addition to make to the squad to provide that.

Kane needs to get regular first-team football once again after being frozen out by Mark Warburton at QPR and a move to Stoke would be an excellent one to get his career back on track.

Billy Mulley

This is a move that does not make too much sense to me, and it seems a little negative.

Todd Kane has proved to be a decent right-back at Championship level over the years, but he does not provide the attacking service that is needed when operating with three centre-backs.

Stoke now have three quality central defensive options, meaning that operating with three at the back should become the norm.

Stoke already have Tommy Smith who is more of a defensively-minded right-back, and I do not see the logic of bringing in someone who is very similar to him.

A full-back who possesses more attacking intent is certainly desired at Stoke, which makes me rather sceptical about this potential move.