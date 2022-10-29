“Seemed like he had no idea” – Millwall fan pundit highlights Championship player that failed at The Den

Millwall have been searching for a reliable goalscorer up top for a while now and will hope that Tom Bradshaw can establish himself as that after some eye-catching performances of late.

Plenty of strikers have been drafted in by the Championship club as they searched for a prolific number nine, including Tottenham rising star Troy Parrott.

The Republic of Ireland international arrived on loan from Spurs in the summer of 2020 but never lived up to the billing at The Den and failed to score once in 14 appearances before being recalled midway through the campaign.

He’s remained memorable for all the wrong reasons with FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom picking him when asked to select a player that never lived up to the hype in South Bermondsey.

“Of all the players that never lived up to the hype, it would have to be Troy Parrott for me,” said Tom.

“He came to us highly thought of by Spurs. We were hearing really good things about him but the Championship was just too physical for him. He wasn’t good enough. It just seemed like a level too far.

“There was all the hype but he just seemed like he had no idea on the pitch really.”

Parrott enjoyed an impressive season on loan at MK Dons in League One last term and is back in the second tier with Preston for 2022/23 but has endured a slow start.

North End are the division’s lowest scorers and the Spurs loanee has bagged just two goals in his 15 appearances so far.

Still, that’s an improvement on the form he showed at The Den.