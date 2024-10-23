This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship so far this season, and are already looking to be in the battle for the play-off places.

Despite hitting a rocky run of form before the international break, John Eustace's side came back from the one-week stoppage looking more like their usual selves, running out 1-0 winners at home to Swansea City.

Tyrhys Dolan scored the only goal of the game at Ewood Park, handing his team their fifth win of the campaign, just nine less than they picked up in the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

A huge reason behind Blackburn's early success this year has been their strength in midfield, aided by the return of club captain Lewis Travis after spending the latter part of the last campaign with Ipswich Town, helping the Tractor Boys to promotion.

However, there was a lot of interest from Stoke City in the summer, and there may be fears that it could be reignited in January.

Travis should not be sold at any price

While there is a new feel good factor at Ewood Park, it could quickly change if decisions taken this winter are ill-advised and go against what Eustace and the fanbase want.

This includes letting go of key stars as they have done in the last two transfer windows, such as Adam Wharton and Sammie Szmodics. Although they perhaps do not have players of the same quality as the two current Premier League aces, the likes of Travis are crucial to Rovers' success this season.

Football League World's Blackburn Fan Pundit, Toby Wilding, identified Travis as one of those players who are too crucial to lose when asked which player must be kept hold of by the club in the upcoming window, no matter what.

He told FLW: "I think he's one who could potentially attract interest after rumours in the summer, but he's definitely not one that Blackburn will want to lose.

"He’s been outstanding so far this season since he's come back from that loan spell at Ipswich in the second half of last season, which I mean seemed baffling to sanction in the first place.

"He was certainly missed while he was at Portman Road as Blackburn struggled to avoid relegation, and it has been a massive boost having him back."

Toby continued: "As I say, he's been excellent in his performances, and I think his leadership as well as club captain is also absolutely vital and, of course, his contract situation means that, even if there is interest, we're not in a position where we need to let him go.

"So I think he's one of those who, while there might be interest, he absolutely has to stay."

Travis has been excellent in 2024/25

Stoke's interest in the summer may have caused some concern for supporters, and it is clear to see why from the opening two months of the season.

The 27-year-old has excelled defensively, and has won 18 tackles from midfield in just 10 matches, while also winning 54 of his duels, as per FotMob. He has proven to be the rock just in front of Blackburn's back four that they desperately needed at the end of the last campaign, and Eustace has been given the anchor that he needs to allow his attacking, expressive football to flow.

Lewis Travis Blackburn Rovers Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 10 (10) Goals (Assists) 2 (0) xG 0.41 Chances Created 7 Pass Accuracy 83.9% Tackles Won 18 Duels Won 54 Interceptions 13 *Stats correct as of 22/10/2024

It has not just been his work winning the ball back that has been so key for Rovers since August either, with Travis already grabbing two goals from his holding midfield position.

He fired in the opener against QPR in his side's 2-0 win at the end of September, and was the first to react to a loose Max O'Leary pass to give Blackburn the lead against Bristol City, smashing the ball in from outside the box.

A continuation of his current form will only serve Eustace's side well as the season begins to heat up, and he may be able to help his team make a shock appearance in the play-offs at the end of the season.