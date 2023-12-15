Sunderland return to Championship action this weekend in search of a third win in a row.

The Black Cats travel to Ashton Gate after an impressive week in which they earned wins over promotion rivals West Brom and Leeds United.

Mike Dodds is in charge of the Wearside outfit on a temporary basis following Tony Mowbray’s dismissal, and he will be hoping to make it three wins from three to further cement the club’s top six position.

The Robins are winless in their last four, so Liam Manning’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves on Saturday afternoon at Ashton Gate.

Here we look at the predicted lineup for Dodds’ side…

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been a mainstay in the Sunderland team all season, and so should keep his place in the side this weekend.

LB: Trai Hume

Sunderland’s injury issues in defence has meant someone has had to play out of position at left-back for some time, with Hume performing well in this role previously.

The Northern Irishman seems the best fit to take over the position with Dennis Cirkin unavailable.

CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has missed just one league game all season and is likely to feature from the start again this weekend.

CB: Daniel Ballard

O’Nien’s partnership at the back with Ballard has been a consistent feature of this Black Cats side, under Mowbray or Dodds, so is likely to continue against Bristol City.

RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins was deployed in a wing-back role against Leeds during the midweek clash against the Whites.

However, a return to a back four this weekend is likely, which should see the full-back in his preferred position on the right.

DM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah has returned to full fitness and good form again, and is even attracting Premier League interest ahead of January, so will be looking to impress from a deep midfield role this weekend.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke is one of the first names on the team sheet at Sunderland, leading the way in goal scoring charts for the club with a tally of 10.

He will be hoping to add to that tally again this weekend, with the Wearside outfit gunning for three wins on the trot.

CM: Dan Neil

Neil has been a consistent presence in the team all season, featuring in 20 of the side’s first 21 league games.

He is a crucial player in midfield, and it would be a real surprise if he was dropped to the bench.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has been one of the standout young talents in the entire division this season, making it very difficult to drop him from the side.

His goal sealed all three points against Leeds on Tuesday, so there is no doubt he will be in the starting lineup to take on Manning’s side this weekend.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Dodds will have a choice to make regarding the right flank, with Abdoullah Ba also in contention for a place in the team.

Some rotation might freshen things up for Dodds’ side, which could open the door for Roberts to return after starting on the bench midweek.

ST: Mason Burstow

Burstow’s lack of goals is still a major concern at Sunderland, but he has otherwise performed well, and looks to be the team’s best option at leading the line.