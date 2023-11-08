Highlights Southampton and Middlesbrough are being praised for sticking with their managers despite difficult starts to the season. This patience is paying off as both teams have improved their form.

Southampton, under Russell Martin, have bounced back from four consecutive defeats and are now unbeaten in six games. They currently sit fourth in the table, showing momentum and potential for promotion.

Middlesbrough, led by Michael Carrick, had a disappointing start to the season with no wins in their first seven games. However, they have won six consecutive matches to climb up to 12th place, just four points away from the play-off places.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has praised Southampton and Middlesbrough for sticking with Russell Martin and Michael Carrick after tough starts to the season.

The Saints picked up 10 points from their opening four games of the campaign, but pressure was increasing on Martin after a run of four consecutive defeats in September.

They have rediscovered their form in recent weeks and extended their unbeaten to six games with a 1-0 win over The Den on Saturday, with Ryan Fraser's stoppage-time strike sealing all three points.

Martin's side currently sit fourth in the table, and while there is still a significant gap to the automatic promotion places, momentum is building at St Mary's.

After losing to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last term, Boro were widely expected to challenge for promotion once again this season, but they endured an incredibly underwhelming start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first seven league games.

Carrick's men then won six consecutive matches to close in on the top six, and while they are without a win in their last two games after the thrilling 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, they are 12th in the table, just four points from the play-off places.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Southampton and Middlesbrough are seeing the rewards for sticking with Martin and Carrick.

"I think, and I've always thought, that managers are sacked far too quickly," Palmer said.

"If you've done your homework in the first place, bided your time, and appointed the manager that you see as being a long-term manager of your football club, a run of bad results should not just be an automatic press the panic button and sack the manager.

"Two sides who could have easily done that this season are Southampton and Middlesbrough, but the owners remained patient and are seeing the rewards now for doing so.

"The clear, obvious indication of how this works was Nottingham Forest, they stuck with Steve Cooper, and he's a fantastic example of sticking with the person you hired and backing him.

"Don't get me wrong, sometimes it's a fine line between sticking with a manager and giving him a chance to succeed and leaving it too late."

What next for Southampton and Middlesbrough?

Palmer is right to commend Southampton and Middlesbrough for showing patience with their managers.

It was a tough start for Martin at St Mary's as the players adapted to his possession-based style of play, but the Saints are now in excellent form, and as Palmer says, they are being rewarded for trusting the 37-year-old's process.

Carrick had plenty of credit in the bank after leading Boro to the play-offs last season, and while he was not under any pressure from the fan base, it would have been easy for owner Steve Gibson to panic with the club sitting bottom of the table during the early weeks of the campaign.

With two talented young managers at the helm, it would be no surprise to see both the Saints and Boro among the promotion contenders in the year ahead.