Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Ben Osborn will miss the game against Norwich City this weekend after an ‘accident’.

How long is Osborn out?

The versatile 28-year-old last featured for the Blades at the start of the month, coming off the bench during the 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers. However, he suffered a hamstring injury which meant he was always expected to be out until at least the international break, which has obviously been and gone now.

Therefore, Heckingbottom was quizzed on Osborn’s fitness ahead of the trip to Carrow Road, and he gave a worrying update on the former Nottingham Forest player when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“Ossie has had an accident, and he is seeing a specialist. It's not injury related, it's not his hamstring. He's had an accident, and we need to make sure he's taken care of and his health is OK. It's physical.”

The boss didn’t expand on that, but with the fixtures coming thick and fast in April, it appears as though Osborn will face a real battle to be involved in the hectic Easter period. After the game against the Canaries, Heckingbottom’s men play Wigan and Burnley in the space of just a few days, whilst they also have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City to look forward to later in the month.

Sheffield United are currently three points ahead of Middlesbrough in the fight for second, although they do have a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s side.

Osborn is out of contract at Bramall Lane in the summer, so it’s unclear where his long-term future lies.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to hope that everything’s alright with Osborn, and that he can get back to full health as quickly as possible, as Heckingbottom’s comments here are quite worrying, even if he didn’t go into detail.

From a football perspective, it’s a shame for the Blades that they don’t have the former Nottingham Forest man about, as he is a very useful squad player. That’s because he works hard, can play a few positions and has experience at a good level, so he is missed even if he wasn’t a regular.

For Osborn, he will be desperate to get back out on the pitch after a frustrating few weeks, and hopefully a more positive update is shared when Heckingbottom speaks to the press after the game at Norwich.