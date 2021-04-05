‘See you soon, Premier League’, ‘Scenes’ – These Sunderland fans are excited following club update

New Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus plans to invest up to £60m on improving the playing squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

The 24-year-old billionaire recently completed his purchase of the club, and fans have been very impressed with how the Frenchman has gone about his business.

Louis-Dreyfus has wasted no time in making several important off-field decisions, and with the team flying on the pitch, there is plenty of reasons for Sunderland fans to be optimistic.

And, according to The Sun, Louis-Dreyfus is going to spend £60m on new signings in the coming years as he looks to take the Wearside outfit back to the Championship initially and to the Premier League long-term.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

After years of what the fans feel was mis-management from the owners, having someone with this ambition has understandably left the support delighted with the direction the club are heading in.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the update…

Scenes — Gary Johnson (@GazJ2K) April 4, 2021

All on Dion Sanderson cheers Kyril https://t.co/CZDq0UHiwH — Tain (@SR3Tain) April 4, 2021

The KLD 60m transfer kitty on one hand is obviously very exciting but on the other hand could have other clubs trying to have our eyes out over transfer fees and we don't want to go down that road again. Whilst big money is needed, we need to be much smarter this time #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) April 4, 2021

The £60m can also be hidden through amortisation too. This is to say, it could very well be an exciting time to be a Sunderland fan. Finally, the "war chest" of yesteryear can be unleashed. Oh yeah, only IF we go up! #SAFC — Charlie Horner (@CharlieHorner_) April 4, 2021