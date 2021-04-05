Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘See you soon, Premier League’, ‘Scenes’ – These Sunderland fans are excited following club update

Published

8 mins ago

on

New Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus plans to invest up to £60m on improving the playing squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

The 24-year-old billionaire recently completed his purchase of the club, and fans have been very impressed with how the Frenchman has gone about his business.

Louis-Dreyfus has wasted no time in making several important off-field decisions, and with the team flying on the pitch, there is plenty of reasons for Sunderland fans to be optimistic.

And, according to The Sun, Louis-Dreyfus is going to spend £60m on new signings in the coming years as he looks to take the Wearside outfit back to the Championship initially and to the Premier League long-term.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25

Who did Simon Mignolet join from?

After years of what the fans feel was mis-management from the owners, having someone with this ambition has understandably left the support delighted with the direction the club are heading in.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘See you soon, Premier League’, ‘Scenes’ – These Sunderland fans are excited following club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: