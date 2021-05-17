‘See you in the summer’ – These Swansea City fans react as transfer target sends message ahead of play-offs

Former Swansea City loanee Ben Wilmot has wished the club well as they prepare for tonight’s crucial play-off semi-final first leg at Barnsley.

All the best tonight lads. Hoping for more celebreations like these @SwansOfficial 🦢 pic.twitter.com/x8cDZH7Xg8 — Ben Wilmot (@BenWilmot6) May 17, 2021

The centre-back, who helped Watford to automatic promotion in the Championship this season, has been linked with a move back to the Welsh club in the summer, with the Athletic claiming Steve Cooper is open to bringing the 21-year-old back.

And, whether that happens or not, it appears that the defender still has a soft spot for the Swans, as he took to Twitter ahead of the big game at Oakwell.

“All the best tonight lads. Hoping for more celebrations like these.”

Even though he only played 21 games for Swansea, Wilmot made an impression in that period, and he will always be fondly remembered for scoring the winner against Cardiff City.

So, the fans loved this message from the 21-year-old, with many calling for him to secure a switch to the club in the upcoming transfer window after the recent links. Here we look at some of the comments…

You'll never have to pay for a drink in Swansea after that goal. If that's not an incentive to come back in the summer, I don't know what is. — KB (@potassium_boron) May 17, 2021

Come home. Still got your celebration as my desktop image at work. — Dylan Hughes (@The_Kingpin28) May 17, 2021

see you soon🤍 — Vickers🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Lukevickerrs) May 17, 2021

join back in the summer — ً (@scfctomm) May 17, 2021

Next season mate — Dylan (@vMRBLL) May 17, 2021

See you in the summer pal — dave (@scfcdavies) May 17, 2021

Sounds like the rumours may be true 🤔🤍🖤 — ian freeman (@ifreeman89) May 17, 2021