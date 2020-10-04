‘See if it will materialise’ – Manager comments on possible reunion with Watford man

Udinese manager Luca Gotti has refused to rule out the possibility of re-signing Watford midfielder Ignacio Pussetto this summer.

Having joined Udinese from Huracan in his native Argentina in the summer of 2018, Pussetto made 50 appearances and scored five goals for the Serie A club before joining Watford in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Since then however, Pussetto has made just nine appearances for the Hornets, with his only start coming in the League Cup defeat at Newport earlier this season.

It has recently been reported by TuttoMercatoWeb that Pussetto is close to securing a move back to Udinese, and it seems those claims are not something those at the Italian club are willing to deny.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Roma on Saturday abut a possible return to Udinese for Pussetto, Gotti told TuttoUdinese: “I’m sure the club has good memories of him and he too fondly remembers Udinese. Let’s wait now to see if it will materialise.”

As things stand, Udinese currently second from bottom of the Serie A table, having lost all three of their league games so far this season.

There are currently just under four years remaining on Pussetto’s contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a good deal for all parties.

Pussetto has never really been able to establish himself in a Watford side, and given his lack of opportunities so far this season, it doesn’t look as though this summer’s change of manager is going to bring about a change in fortune for him at Vicaraga Road either.

As a result, it would make sense for Pussetto to make a return to Udinese, where he is likely to get more game time, while also bringing in some useful funds for Watford to help strengthen their own side in the final few days of the summer transfer window.