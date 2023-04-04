Ipswich Town appear to be peaking at just the right time, with a 2-0 success at Derby County last time out making it seven wins on the bounce.

Incredibly, they haven’t conceded a goal in the last eight games either, and with Sheffield Wednesday dropping more points, it’s now in the hands of Kieran McKenna’s side as they look to secure an automatic return to the Championship.

Of course, such a fantastic run means that many players in the squad are playing at a high level, and that includes striker George Hirst.

There has been a lot of hype around the player since he came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, and he has represented England at various youth levels.

Yet, for whatever reason, his career stalled following a move to Belgium, then Leicester, which has brought several loan spells with mixed success. And, after a run of ten games without a goal for Ipswich in the league, it seemed as though this was going to be another loan that didn’t go to plan.

However, McKenna kept faith with Hirst, and he has started to deliver.

At 6’3” and with decent pace and mobility, the former Leuven man is always a handful, but he needed to add goals to his game, which he is now doing. A third in as many games at Derby came with a smart turn and instinctive finish, and you can see signs of Hirst settling into his new surroundings.

He has started to develop an understanding with the likes of Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns, and that is why Ipswich are looking like a formidable outfit at this level.

Moving forward, it promises to be a very interesting summer for Hirst and Ipswich. In an ideal world, the club will be planning as a Championship side, and bringing in more firepower is going to be a priority.

A few weeks ago, the prospect of keeping Hirst may not have appealed to the supporters, but he is now staking a real claim to be the number nine at the ambitious Suffolk club for the years to come.

In a career that has yet to take off, Hirst should look to stick around with McKenna, as recent performances suggest they could be the perfect fit.

The immediate focus will be on winning promotion, but, once secured, it’s starting to look increasingly likely that Ipswich will be picking up the phone to try and reach an agreement with Leicester.