“Secures at least…” – Finance expert tells Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield how much play-off final success will be worth

Deloitte’s Dan Jones has claimed that the winner of the Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town will earn “at least £170 million”.

The two clubs meet at Wembley tomorrow knowing that they’re one game away from reaching the Premier League.

For the Terriers, it has been just three years since they were last in the top flight of English football while Forest have had to wait more than two decades.

We will know by the end of the weekend who will be the third team promoted to the Premier League in 2021/22 – after Fulham and Bournemouth went up automatically – and gain the riches that come with making the step up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jones has revealed exactly what going up will be worth to either of the Championship clubs.

The finance expert said: “We’ve got some big games this weekend. In terms of glory on the pitch, obviously the Champions League final is the big one and Forest fans have got great memories of European Cup finals in the past but in financial terms, as a one-off game, the Championship play-off final is the biggest game there is.

“The reason for that is that it opens the door to those Premier League riches. If you are the team that wins the play-off final that secures at least £170 million for you. If you manage to stay up for one season that figure goes up to almost £300 million.

“So that’s the upside from next season and the TV money but that the guarantee that even if you come back down you get two years of parachute money. If you stay up then it’s at least two years of Premier League and three years of parachute money.

“In financial terms, there is no other game that comes close in the world for just a one-off 90 minutes or 120 minutes plus penalties.”

Both Huddersfield and Forest have defied the odds to move within touching distance of the Premier League.

Few were tipping the Terriers to compete near the top end of the table this term but Carlos Corberan and his side deserve to be where they are.

Forest were bottom of the Championship when Steve Cooper took charge but have shown during the Welshman’s tenure that they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the division.

The Verdict

Jones’ comments highlight just how important tomorrow’s game is for both clubs.

£170 million is a transformative amount of money and securing promotion could change the modern history of either of the pair – particularly if they can establish themselves in the top tier of course.

The financial worth of the game is only going to put more pressure on both sides and it may be the team that deals better with that who comes out on top.

We’ll find out whether that is Forest or Huddersfield tomorrow.