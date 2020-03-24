‘Secretly Leeds’ – These Leeds United fans react as David de Gea takes to social media

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reacted to the viral video of a young Leeds United supporter undergoing some goalkeeping training whilst in self-isolation.

The video has gone viral today as the little lad, dressing in a full Leeds United kit, kicks the ball against the fence before he dives to prevent it from going into the goal. Manchester United’s current number one goalkeeper was very impressed with the youngster’s efforts to train despite the negativity regarding a health crisis. He tweeted his reaction yesterday:

Despite de Gea being contracted to Manchester United, a fierce rival of Leeds United, it has suggested that people can put their differences aside to find hope during this difficult time. A host of other goalkeepers from throughout football history have also reacted to the clip with the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Tom Heaton both jumping to the praises of the young goalkeeper.

With the professional game in England currently at a standstill until April the 30th at the very earliest, supporters and players alike have been trying all sorts of ways to keep themselves entertained from the comfort of their own homes. Some Leeds United players have even participated in the ‘#StayAtHomeChallenge’ which challenges them to perform a series of kick-ups with a roll of toilet paper during their time away from the club’s training ground.

Leeds supporters have been flocking to the Spaniard’s tweet and here are some of the best reactions…

De Gea leeds fan confirmed — Rio32LUFC__ and 1,919 others (@Rio32LUFC_) March 23, 2020

Leeds that 💙 — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 23, 2020

De Gea is a Leeds fan — Leeds That – lufc podcast (@leedsthat) March 23, 2020

Your secretly leeds David — Lucas Pagden (@LucasPaggy012) March 23, 2020

He’s Leeds David💙💛💙💛💙 — Mitchell Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) March 23, 2020

Daaaaavid de Gea,

Is a Leeds fan,

Is a Leeds fan! — Cameron Tierney (@cameron_tierney) March 23, 2020

Part of the Bielsa effect — LeedsPal19 (@LeedsPal19) March 24, 2020

He loves the @LUFC shirt really 😉😂 — Damo 💙💛 (@GoDamien) March 24, 2020

