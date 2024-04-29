Highlights Preston North End attracting potential buyers due to mid-table success and potential for growth with new owners.

Family ownership willing to sell for around £45 million, open to outside investment with right intentions.

CEO Peter Ridsdale praises family's commitment, emphasizes readiness to welcome new owners for club development.

A second potential takeover bidder has emerged for Preston North End.

According to the Lancashire Post, a New York-based private-equity firm is also interested in a potential purchase of the Championship side.

The Lilywhites have become a mainstay of the mid-table in the second tier in recent years, finishing between 14th and ninth in each of their last eight seasons, and are currently 10th in the standings with two games to play.

It was reported last weekend that a Miami-based investor was weighing up a possible takeover bid for the Lancashire outfit.

While interested parties have emerged in the past, it is believed that this first bidder is seriously considering an offer for the club.

Championship Table (As it stands April 29th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 44 13 64 10 Preston North End 44 -5 63 11 Bristol City 45 6 62 12 Cardiff City 45 -14 62 13 Swansea City 45 -5 57 14 Watford 45 2 56

Preston North End takeover latest

It is understood that the Miami-based investor has yet to make contact with Preston over a potential bid.

It was reported that it could take up to £50 million to convince the current owners to cash in on their stake in the second tier side.

Trevor Hemmings’ passing in October 2021 saw his family take the reins of running the club on a day-to-day basis.

The family have continued to support Preston, but could be convinced to sell their shares if the right offer is received.

The New York-based firm is also keeping tabs on other potential investment opportunities in English football, but it’s believed that a fee in the region of £45 million could be enough to persuade the Hemmings family to sell.

Trevor’s son Craig took over the responsibility of chairman following his passing nearly three years ago, and has offered financial support to Ryan Lowe during that time.

It was revealed in the club’s accounts for the 2022/23 campaign that £10.6 million was invested, along with a further £6.7 million worth of interest free loans.

However, the family is open to cashing in as long as they have faith that the club will be in good hands.

Preston’s CEO Peter Ridsdale discussed the family’s commitment to the club as recently as last January.

He revealed that the owners are open to outside investment, but that they will only sell to people with the right intentions.

"Their support is totally unwavering and it is outstanding,” said Ridsdale, via the BBC on Twitter.

“We sit down each summer and they tell me how much cash they wish to put in.

“We balance that against FFP regulations and I know that cash will be there come hell or high water.

“I think they are under-appreciated and people should take one step back and have a look at 'What would happen if?'

"What they are also saying, very clearly, is if somebody turned up at the door and said 'here is how much cash we've got; this is what we'd like to do with the football club' - and the belief was they could sustain it and take it forward, they would be welcomed with open arms.

“Nobody is here in a sort of bunker mentality, saying 'leave us alone, we don't want to talk to you'."

Lowe’s side is in action this evening at home against Leicester City in an 8pm kick-off.

Second potential Preston takeover bidder shows the club’s potential

Preston have done well to maintain their competitiveness in the Championship over the last near-decade, consistently finishing just outside the play-off places.

It has been difficult to compete at that level on the kind of budget Preston have, so they should be commended in many ways.

But this fresh interest goes to show how much potential the Lilywhites really have with improved spending power, especially as they are one of the founding members of the Football League and have excellent facilities.

The Championship has received a lot of American investment in the last 18 months, to mixed results, so Preston could be the latest to welcome new owners from across the Atlantic.